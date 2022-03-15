Dwayne Johnson: 'I love our blended family'
Dwayne Johnson, whose early life is depicted in the second season of sitcom "Young Rock," discusses working with his ex-wife on film projects and his love for new partner Lauren Hashian. (March 15)
A source exclusively tells E! News that Khloe Kardashian is "ready to move on" from her split with Tristan Thompson. But how does the rest of the Kardashian family feel about it?
When it comes to her career, Tamra Judge wears many, many hats. Over the last few years, The Real Housewives of Orange County alum has been hard at work on her various businesses, including real estate, CUT Fitness, Vena CBD, and her new podcast with Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Two Ts in a Pod. However, it turns out Tamra's resume is even more impressive than we thought. During a recent "Ask Me Anything" session on Instagram, someone requested that Tamra show exactly how she does her own gorgeous
Days after reports that “The Nick Cannon Show” has been canceled, another daytime-talk show is now in jeopardy. The Jasmine Brand reported that ‘insiders’ claim […]
If you believe that the Gilded Age belonged solely to white men like Andrew Carnegie, JP Morgan, and Cornelius Vanderbilt, HBO’s new series is challenging you to think again. “The Gilded Age”, which debuted in January of this year, showcases the significant contributions made by people of color during this era.
The upside of getting a Costco membership is reaping big savings on your grocery and household purchases by stocking up on items in bulk. With a basic Costco membership costing just $60 a year, it's easy to recoup that investment by saving money on food and essentials throughout the year. You can expect to enjoy savings in the course of filling up your car, as Costco's gas prices tend to be cheaper than the prices you'll see around your neighborhood. Costco stocks a range of over-the-counter medications you can score at a discount.
Dwayne Johnson says he has learned to appreciate the importance of talking through his problems after struggling with his mental health as a young man. Speaking to E! News, the wrestler turned actor got candid about feeling pressure, as a man, to keep his feelings under wraps. "I grew up an only child, and a dude," the 49-year-old star told the outlet. And you know, it's not in our nature to just talk about it because it makes us feel vulnerable. We don't want to feel vulnerable. It makes us feel weak, we shouldn't feel weak. We should have our s*** together. But that's not life."
Lady Gaga took a red carpet risk in a gold gown by Gucci, which featured a bra-like top over hidden heels, at the Critics' Choice Awards.
Best TV shows to watch March 15.
Looks like Ree Drummond will be spending the week doing foster son Jamar's laundry
Maxx Crosby and the best Raiders tattoo in franchise history lead the way for Raider Nation
Opera singers gathered in the center of Lviv in western Ukraine on Sunday to sing the country's national anthem. (Jan. 14)
Tiffany Haddish took to Instagram to wish Common happy birthday in the most hilarious way.
From Gucci Chanel, here’s what the best dressed celebrities wore on the 2022 BAFTAs red carpet.
How it reboots [SPOILER] for the MCU
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his longtime love Brittany Matthews just made a big play and tied the knot in Hawaii. Scroll on to learn more about their wedding and love story.
China is allowing the public to take COVID-19 rapid antigen self-tests for the first time as infection numbers hit a two-year high in recent days. For the past two years, China has upheld a "zero-COVID" containment policy that has kept its case numbers low, but the strategy is increasingly tested by the more contagious Omicron variant. China has relied exclusively on the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, a type of molecular/nucleic acid test, to identify cases, unlike Western countries that have adopted rapid antigen tests as a commercially available alternative.
Mercedes might have won the past eight constructors’ championships but their rivals are in good shape.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the 29-year-old motorcyclist was northbound on U.S. 41, south of Constitution Boulevard.
The day has finally come — the wedding day of longtime lovers Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews! After years of planning, the two finally tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony in Hawaii and the photos are beyond stunning. On March 12, the pair wed under a sea of white roses, smiling from ear to […]
The Houston Texans are reportedly showing interest in Green Bay Packers free agent receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.