Dwayne Johnson: 'I love our blended family'

Dwayne Johnson says he has learned to appreciate the importance of talking through his problems after struggling with his mental health as a young man. Speaking to E! News, the wrestler turned actor got candid about feeling pressure, as a man, to keep his feelings under wraps. "I grew up an only child, and a dude," the 49-year-old star told the outlet. And you know, it's not in our nature to just talk about it because it makes us feel vulnerable. We don't want to feel vulnerable. It makes us feel weak, we shouldn't feel weak. We should have our s*** together. But that's not life."