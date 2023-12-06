Dwayne Johnson responds to 2024 presidential run rumors with 'certainty'

Is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson teasing a 2024 presidential run?

During a Dec. 6 interview with TODAY, Johnson spoke about his fans' wish that one day he'll run for president. Though he didn't give a definitive yes that he'll run for office next year, he did seem open to the possibility.

"Here’s what I can tell you with 100% certainty and surety is that I believe in working hard controlling the controllables and putting in all the hard work with your own two hands, and being humble, hungry and grateful, kicking a-- and always give back," he said about possibly making a presidential run. "That’s what I can tell you. So it’s not a no."

In 2021, Piplsay conducted a survey that found 46% of respondents would welcome the “Moana” star in the Oval Office.

Johnson reacted to the survey, posting the results on Instagram and writing that it was "humbling," to hear that his fans would support him in a presidential run.

"I don’t think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club," he said. "But if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve you, the people 🙏🏾💪🏾🇺🇸."

Johnson also spoke about his interest in politics in a 2016 interview with British GQ.

“I’ll be honest, I haven’t ruled politics out,” he said about possibly throwing his hat in the ring.

“I’m not being coy when I say that, but at the moment I am not sure. I can’t deny that the thought of being governor, the thought of being president, is alluring,” he continued. “And beyond that, it would be an opportunity to make a real impact on people’s lives on a global scale. But there are a lot of other things I want to do first.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com