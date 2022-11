SheKnows

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org. It may have been 25 years since her ex-boyfriend Michael Hutchence passed on, but Helena Christensen is keeping his memory alive with these remarkably touching photos and […]