Dwayne Paris and Theresa Bailey vie for Asotin mayor's job

Oct. 21—ASOTIN — The race for Asotin mayor pits an incumbent who points to a lengthy list of accomplishments, and a newcomer who is running on a platform promising open and consistent communication with the public.

Dwayne Paris, a 50-year-old transportation supervisor at Clearwater Paper, has been at the helm of the city for the past four years after serving two years on the City Council. He and his family have lived in Asotin for 18 years.

His opponent is Theresa Bailey, 70, a Texas native who moved to Asotin last summer. She is an information technology specialist who hopes to conduct informal meetings with residents on a regular basis and get to know the community's wishes.

"I will listen to our citizens to find out what they want, what they feel that our town needs and how they feel issues should be addressed," Bailey said. "I will have regular communication with the citizens and will return phone calls, meeting requests and emails within 24 hours."

Paris, who took office in 2020, faced the challenges of learning what's required of a mayor and conducting municipal business during a global pandemic. He said that experience will allow him to finish important projects, such as improving transportation safety issues near the school and city corridor.

"When somebody is elected to an office, the world does not stop spinning, and that person must adapt to the current atmosphere," Paris said. "This, in and of itself, creates a huge learning curve that can take months or even years to learn and adjust to become adept at the job. I not only adapted but changed the course of the city in what I believe is a positive direction."

Paris said he has reviewed every city expense, met with vendors, utilities, contractors and suppliers, and renegotiated contracts and eliminated any unnecessary spending. The savings allowed the city to build its reserves and fund projects, such as upgrading old equipment and improving the playground at the park.

In addition, Paris listed lowered water bills, a new public emergency notification system, and good working relationships with Asotin County and the Army Corps of Engineers among his achievements.

"I am seeking a second term of office, because frankly, the job is not finished," Paris said. "There is still more to do. By staying in office for an additional term, I will be able to keep working for the citizens of Asotin without another learning-curve interruption."

Bailey said she purchased a home and moved to Asotin after visiting here since the 1990s to see family in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. She threw her hat in the ring for mayor because she "loves the area," wants information to be more accessible to residents, and wants to improve schools and bring more businesses to the city.

"I have attended many city council meetings, and there is information that is not made available to the citizens unless you complete and submit a public records request form," Bailey said.

Paris said a complete redesign of roads from Asotin Creek to Third Street along State Route 129 is one of the projects he hopes to complete. He's been working with the metropolitan planning organization, regional and state highway officials on changes to improve safety.

"This includes pedestrian walkways, build-outs, a footbridge across the creek, change in parking and drop-off protection for the elementary students and a better flow of traffic," Paris said. "While there may be some that feel change isn't required, I would challenge those same people to say that the environment, the increased traffic, driving behavior, and the current culture climate would make the change a requirement to protect all pedestrians whether they are attending classes or visiting for an event."

Paris and his wife of 25 years have two daughters, who both graduated from Asotin High School. He is an emergency medircal responder, a member of the city's volunteer fire department and former New Mexico law enforcement officer.

Bailey, who is single, worked in IT for more than 30 years. She earned an associate degree in business management at Richland College in Dallas.

"I grew up in Texarkana, Texas, which is a small town in east Texas," Bailey said. "One of our most famous citizens was Ross Perot. He founded and ran for many years one of the first Computer Outsourcing companies in the USA. I was fortunate to work for him over 20 years, and I have a strong business ethic that I developed while working for him."

If she's handed the reins on election night, Bailey said she plans to be a mayor who listens to everyone, supports school improvements and looks for grant opportunities. "I am seeking office as I want to lead this wonderful town to our full potential."

Paris said if he's elected, his main focus will be on continuing to make the community a safe place to live and visit.

"By supporting my bid for mayor, you are allowing me to finish this project of making our most congested area safer for our kids and families," he said. "This is one of many projects that need to be seen to finalization, but I believe the most important."

Ballots for the mayor's race have been mailed to registered voters and should arrive soon. They must be returned to the auditor's office on or before Nov. 7. City councilors David Weakland, Lori Loseth and Craig Stein are running unopposed.

Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.