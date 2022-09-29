Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Has A Brazilian Look-Alike And He's Got Rio De Janeiro Losing It

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is an international superstar with a face and body that is hard to miss. He’s got one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood and is one of the highest paid male actors in the country. There isn’t anyone in the world who doesn’t know who The Rock is. So, what would you do if you were blessed with the good looks that he has? One Brazilian man bears an uncanny resemblance to the 50-year-old superstar and is understandably capitalizing on his stardom.

Lucas Zanoni lives in Brazil and has been impersonating the former WWE wrestler since at least 2015. He’s even gone as far as to get matching tattoos.

And although he strictly speaks Portuguese, that doesn’t stop people from thinking that he’s truly the Hollywood star.

Recently, Zanoni got mistaken for The Rock by a group of lusty female tourists on Copacabana Beach in Rio, and things got a little crazy.

In the viral TikTok video that has raked up 5.1 million views since it was posted on Sept. 28, a group of European women are seen crowding Zanoni as they scream, “We love him, we love The Rock,” into the camera. One of the women proceeds to aggressively nibble at Zanoni’s chest. It’s pretty obvious that the women were enjoying their vacation and may have had quite a bit to drink.

Viewers filled the comments.

“It’s not even him,” one user replied.

A few others created hilarious alternate versions of The Rock’s name to describe Zanoni.

“Wayne ‘The Stone’ Johnson,” one follower wrote.

“Damian ‘The Brick’ Jackson,” wrote another.

That seems to be a common theme on his page.

Then there were the TikTok followers who were more perplexed by why the woman was sucking on Zanoni’s chest.

“What is that girl doin,” one user asked.

“Why is she doing that,” echoed another.

This video isn’t an isolated incident. In fact, it looks like this is Zanoni’s thing. In several of his TikTok videos, many of which have tons of views, he uses the hashtag #therockbrasileiro, which means “the Brazilian Rock”, and #sosiatherock, which translate to “The Rock Double” or “look-alike.”

He even describes himself in his bio as the “The official lookalike of Hollywood star [and] actor “The Rock.”

Though all of his videos are in Portuguese (barring occasional commentary from tourists), it’s clear Zanoni has his Johnson impression down to a science.

In another clip posted to his TikTok on Sept. 28, one viewer pointed out that he has one signature aspect of The Rock down pat.

“He even practiced the rocks laugh,” they wrote.

Meanwhile, in North America, the real “Rock” is gearing up to go on the Black Adam Global tour, Comic Book reports. He announced the exciting news earlier this week on Twitter.

“Pumped to announce our #BlackAdam Global Tour begins. This has been my 10 year+ passion project and no better way to release it to the world – than by touring the world Thank U so much all for the early excitement. Time to deliver See you soon Mexico City you’re up first,” he wrote.

For now, there no plans for the tour to stop in Brazil. It’s probably for the best — it could get confusing.