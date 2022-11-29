Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is righting his teenage wrongs one Snickers bar at a time
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said when he was 14, he'd steal Snickers bars from 7-Eleven because he couldn't afford one. He's now righting his wrongs.
The Black Adam star said he has been waiting "decades" to return to the 7-Eleven in Hawaii that he used to steal from and settle his debt.
The Rock returned to his hometown 7-Eleven where he stole a king-sized Snickers bar "every day" when he was 14-year-old as his pre-workout snack.
