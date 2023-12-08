Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says Von Erichs used to ‘throw me around’ growing up in Dallas

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson still remembers wresting as a kid with the North Texas-based Von Erich family.

Johnson, 51, actor and former professional wrestler, shared that he had history with the Von Erich’s on a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, after mentioning that he used to live in Dallas.

“Those guys I used to wrestle them in the afternoons and just roll around the ring,” Johnson said in a conversation that starts near the 1:40:50 mark. “It was wild.”

March 15, 1980: Pictured in their family home are Fritz Von Erich (seated) with his sons (from left) Kevin, David, and Kerry. Vince Heptig and Ron T. Ennis/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/UT Arlington Special Collections

The Von Erich family was wrestling royalty in the 1980s, performing across North Texas in their heyday and living on a ranch in Denton.

Johnson said his father Rocky Johnson used to wrestle under family patriarch Fritz Von Erich back in the day. During this time, Johnson and his family lived in Dallas and frequented the now defunct sports venue — the Sportatorium.

It was there where the young Johnson got to meet and train with the Von Erich’s, a memory still with him to this day.

“Kerry (Von Erich) was a hero, man,” Johnson said.

Five of Fritz Von Erich’s six kids were wrestlers, but tragedy struck the family during their reign. By the time the Fritz died in 1997, five of his six sons preceded him in death.

David Von Erich died from enteritis in 1984, Mike Von Erich died by overdose in 1987, Chris Von Erich shot himself in 1991, Kerry Von Erich committed suicide in 1993 and first-born Jack Barton Adkisson Jr. drowned at just 6 years old in 1959.

Kevin Von Erich is the sole surviving son of the Von Erich wrestling clan.

Actors Stanley Simons, Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson, who star together as the Von Erich brothers, pose with WWE Hall of Fame member Kevin Von Erich, third from right, and director Sean Durkin, far right, for photos on the red carpet for the world premiere of the movie “The Iron Claw,” at the Texas Theater in Dallas on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. Chris Torres/ctorres@star-telegram.com

Now, the Von Erich story is being told in a new biographical movie titled, “The Iron Claw.” The film draws its title from the wrestling move made famous by the family, where a hand is collapsed on an opponents head and squeezed hard.

“The Iron Claw” had its world premiere in Dallas last month at the Texas Theatre. Kevin Von Erich was in attendance, along with stars Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson and writer/director Sean Durkin.

Von Erich told the Star-Telegram at the premiere that despite his family’s tragic history, there was something beautiful about seeing their story on screen.

“I got tears in my eyes a couple times,” Von Erich said. “I don’t cry, you know. Not that there’s anything wrong with it, I just don’t.”

Johnson’s mention of the Von Erich’s on the podcast drew attention on X, formerly Twitter, from Kevin Von Erich’s son Marshall, who is also a professional wrestler.

“Crazy to think someone I looked up to as a kid looked up to someone in my family when he was a kid,” Marshall Von Erich wrote.

I sure did brother. Your dad and uncle Kerry were my heroes as a kid - back when my dad and granddad both wrestled for your grandad, Fritz.

Kev & Kerry used to throw me around the ring at the Sportatorium in Dallas.

Wild wrestling history both of our families have together. https://t.co/LrmMun4RU4 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 19, 2023

Johnson was quick to respond, praising the Von Erich family as heroes.

“Kev & Kerry used to throw me around the ring at the Sportatorium in Dallas,” Johnson wrote. “Wild wrestling history both of our families have together.”

“The Iron Claw” hits theaters nationwide on Dec. 22.