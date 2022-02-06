Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson U-turns on Joe Rogan support amid N-word controversy, says he is now 'educated to his complete narrative'

Joe Rogan (L), Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (R) Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images (L), Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP (R)

Dwayne Johnson voiced support for Joe Rogan amid a COVID-19 misinformation controversy.

Johnson reversed his support for Rogan after clips emerged of him using the N-word multiple times.

Rogan said his use of the N-word was "regretful and shameful" and denied being racist.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson backtracked on his previous support of Joe Rogan after video clips resurfaced of the podcaster using the N-word on multiple occasions.

Rogan has been facing criticism for spreading misinformation about COVID-19 on his podcast, as multiple artists, including Neil Young and Joni Mitchell, asked to remove their music from Spotify over it.

Last week, the podcaster took to Instagram to respond to the controversy and said that he was only interested in "telling the truth" and having "interesting conversations."

Actor Dwayne Johnson commented on the video: "Great stuff here, brother. Perfectly articulated."

He added that he looked forward to one day appearing on Rogan's podcast and "breaking out the tequila with you."

On Thursday, singer India Arie shared multiple clips of Rogan using the N-word in his podcast "The Joe Rogan Experience" and said she planned to remove her music from Spotify because of his "language around race."

Along with his frequent use of the N-word, one clip appeared to show Rogan comparing Black neighborhoods to "Planet of the Apes."

Johnson walked back his support of Rogan while responding to a tweet from author Don Winslow highlighting the podcaster's "racist statements."

The "Fast and Furious" star responded: "I was not aware of his N-word use before my comments, but now I've become educated to his complete narrative. Learning moment for me."

Rogan took to Instagram on Saturday to address the N-word controversy and said it was the most regretful and shameful thing I've ever had to talk about publicly."

The podcaster said the clips were taken "out of context" and amassed over 12 years. He said his views on using the word had now changed.

"It looks fucking horrible. Even to me," Rogan said. "I know that to most people, there is no context where a white person is ever allowed to say that word, never mind publicly on a podcast. And I agree with that now, I haven't said it in years."

The podcaster said he only used the N-word when it "came up in conversation" and denied being racist.

As the N-word controvery brewed, on Friday Spotify appeared to quietly delete 70 of Rogan's podcast episodes unrelated to the COVID-19 misinformation controversy.

