Is Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG (FRA:SSH) Overpaying Its CEO?

Ulrich Fluck became the CEO of Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG (FRA:SSH) in 2016. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Ulrich Fluck's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG has a market cap of €725m, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of €334k. (This is based on the year to December 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at €222k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from €360m to €1.4b, and the median CEO total compensation was €1.0m.

A first glance this seems like a real positive for shareholders, since Ulrich Fluck is paid less than the average total compensation paid by similar sized companies. While this is a good thing, you'll need to understand the business better before you can form an opinion.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke has changed from year to year.

Is Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG Growing?

Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 4.3% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). Revenue was pretty flat on last year.

I'm not particularly impressed by the revenue growth, but I'm happy with the modest EPS growth. So there are some positives here, but not enough to earn high praise. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 62%, over three years, would leave most Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

It appears that Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG remunerates its CEO below most similar sized companies.

It's well worth noting that while Ulrich Fluck is paid below what is normal at companies of similar size, the returns have been very pleasing, over the last three years. Although we could see higher growth, we'd argue the remuneration is modest, based on these observations. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke shares with their own money (free access).

