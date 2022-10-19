DWF Labs Expands Its Presence in Far East

·2 min read

Singapore --News Direct-- DWF Labs

DWF Labs, Market Maker, Liquidity Provider, and Web3 Venture Capital

Global Web3 venture capital and one of the largest market makers, DWF Labs, has announced the opening of a new office in Korea. The new office is the fifth global location for the firm which is headquartered in Switzerland and present in Singapore, Dubai, and the British Virgin Islands. The firm shared that the new Korea office will help to support its Asia expansion plans to offer more investments, market making services, and OTC solutions to the region.

"The opening of DWF Labs' new Seoul office is an important step towards achieving our growth targets," said Andrei Grachev, Managing Partner. "The new office will strengthen our regional position as Market Makers and Liquidity Provides in Asia.”

The firm’s new office in Korea will be led by Harvey Kim, Head of Regional Sales Korea for Market Making & Investments. “Despite the cryptocurrency market's performance in the past 10 months, Asia’s web3 ecosystem is still vibrant. Especially in Korea where we are witnessing more projects pivoting their focus to building and innovating on their products,” stated Harvey Kim. “We believe Korea offers the perfect base to capture growing web3 opportunities in the region and our investment appetite is still very much alive.”

Angus Chung, DWF Labs Korean Representative also commented: “The Korean market is one of the fastest growing in the Asia region. It is an exciting time for DWF Labs to incorporate the Korean entity and launch the new office in Seoul.”

DWF Labs seeks to invest in and support bold founders who want to build the future of Web3. The firm is a leading global digital assets market maker and multi-stage web3 investment firm that supports projects from market making to over-the-counter (OTC) trading solutions. Currently, DWF Labs has supported more than 50 web3 projects through investment, liquidity and market making.

About DWF Labs:

DWF Labs is a global market maker and multi-stage Web3 investor with offices in Korea, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, and the British Virgin Islands. The firm provides Market Making, secondary market investments, early-stage investments, and over-the-counter (OTC) trading services for Web3 companies, along with token listing and advisory services. DWF Labs is part of Digital Wave Finance (DWF), one of the world’s top cryptocurrency traders, which trades spot and derivatives on over 40 top exchanges.

For more information about DWF Labs, visit its website at www.dwf-labs.com

Contact Details

Harvey Kim

hk@dwf-labs.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/dwf-labs-expands-its-presence-in-far-east-109066962

