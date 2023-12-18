DWI arrest comes in New Rochelle after driver allegedly hits 16 parked cars

A 71-year-old New Rochelle man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after allegedly hitting 16 parked cars.

New Rochelle police say officers responded to a report of an erratic driver near Mayflower and Pelhamdale avenues on Saturday, Dec. 16 at around 7:36 p.m.

Police said the man was located and arrested without incident. He is charged with one felony count of driving while intoxicated.

