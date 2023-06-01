DWI charge against city council candidate dropped when witness was unable to testify

A drunken driving charge against Kansas City Council candidate Melissa Patterson Hazley was dropped Wednesday before it came to trial because one of the arresting officers was no longer available to testify against her, the Clay County prosecutor’s office said.

Patterson Hazley was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated last year after an Aug. 20 traffic stop. According to the citation, an Excelsior Springs police officer pulled her over around 10:20 that night after noticing that her 2012 Mercedes 350 was driving on the right shoulder and almost left the roadway.

She allegedly refused a breath test, and the Missouri Department of Revenue sought to revoke her license for a year because of that.

Patterson Hazley is running to unseat incumbent Brandon Ellington for the 3rd District at-large seat on the city council. She outperformed him in the April primary, garnering 63% of the vote, and will face him again in the general election on June 20. All candidates who received more than 50 percent of the primary vote in the three previous election cycles went on to win the general.

Patterson Hazley petitioned the revenue department to keep her license in force until the DWI case came to trial. In that court document, she denied that she refused to take a breath test and said she was improperly arrested because the arresting officer did not have reasonable grounds to believe she was intoxicated.

Court records show that she pleaded guilty last fall to two other citations issued on the night of the traffic stop, paying a $50 fine for having expired license plates and $175 for defective equipment.

The case might have come to trial earlier, but a judge granted her attorney’s multiple requests to delay hearing the case over the past nine months. Two weeks before this week’s scheduled hearing, the Clay County sheriff’s deputy who assisted in the DWI arrest left the sheriff’s department.

“The Reporting Officer on that case is no longer employed by the Clay County Sheriff’s Department and is not available as a witness in the case. As such, the case … was dismissed this morning along with a number of other cases on which the same witness was the Reporting Officer,” a spokesman for the Clay County prosecutor’s office said in an email on Wednesday

When asked about the DWI charge during an interview last month, Patterson Hazley acknowledged that she had been drinking that night:

“It was the most expensive free Chardonnay I have ever had in my life,” she said.

Her litigation against the Department of Revenue remains pending.