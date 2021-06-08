DWI stop yields 120 bags of suspected heroin in East Lyme

Jun. 7—EAST LYME — A 911 call about an erratic driver resulted in a traffic stop and the discovery of 120 bags of suspected heroin this weekend, according to police.

John Patrick Mitchell, 34, of 18 West Drive, Gales Ferry, was charged Saturday with driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, possession of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a school, public housing project or day care center, possession of more than a half-ounce of cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia near a school by a nonstudent, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, and driving with a suspended license.

Police said they received the call about a black pickup truck being driven erratically on Route 161 Saturday afternoon. Police stopped the vehicle at the Shell gas station at Flanders Four Corners, where they found several wax folds consistent with heroin or fentanyl packaging "in plain sight" in the passenger seat area. A police investigation later identified 120 bags of suspected heroin weighing 27 grams.

Police said Mitchell was taken into custody without incident after performing poorly on a field sobriety test. He was processed at the Waterford Police Department and was later released on a $5,000 non-surety bond, pending in a July 14 court date at New London Superior Court.