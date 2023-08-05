DWI trials end with guilty verdicts for 2 Lockport residents

Aug. 5—Niagara County juries returned guilty verdicts in two separate aggravated driving while intoxicated trials in as many weeks, District Attorney Brian D. Seaman announced Wednesday.

Peter Brounscheidel, 30, of Lockport, was convicted of Aggravated DWI and common law DWI by a County Court jury after he drove his car off the road, causing property damage in Lockport, in September 2022. Brounscheidel registered a 0.25 BAC on tests administered after the accident by Niagara County Sheriff's deputies.

A prior DWI conviction elevated Brounscheidel's charges to a felony, for which he faces up to 4 years in prison and a $5,000 fine when he is sentenced by Lockport City Court and acting County Court Judge William Watson.

Tharee Park, 43, of Lockport, was convicted by a Town of Lewiston jury of Aggravated DWI and common law DWI after driving her vehicle off the road and into a tree on private property in January 2022.

Park registered a 0.26 BAC when sheriff's deputies administered breath tests to her. She faces up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $2,500 when she is sentenced by Town Court Justice Hugh Gee.

"These cases highlight the seriousness of driving while intoxicated," Seaman stated in a news release issued by his office. "In both cases the defendants lost control of their vehicles, left the roadway and crashed due to their highly intoxicated state. Fortunately nobody was hurt or killed, but it might have been different."