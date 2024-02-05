Dwindling attendance prompts closure of Bethany United Methodist Church in Hamburg after 164 years

Feb. 5—The large stone structure that sits in the 300 block of Island Street in Hamburg has played a big part in the lives of Bill and Shirley McClure.

Shirley has been a member of Bethany United Methodist Church, the congregation that calls the building home, for nearly 70 years. Her husband, Bill, has been a member for more than 50 years.

The two first met at a dinner held in the old church five decades ago. They became a couple shortly after that encounter and were married inside it in 1976.

And the couple raised all four of their children attending Bethany.

The church has served as a cornerstone of their lives, a constant presence in an ever-changing world.

That has made saying goodbye very, very difficult. But that's what they've had to do.

Dwindling attendance at the historic church prompted the difficult decision to close its doors forever, with the final worship service held in December after 164 years.

"It was a very difficult decision for everyone," the 77-year-old Bill said. "For us, the church has been a big part of our lives. It was a really sad day when we gathered there for the final time."

When the congregation of Bethany decided to disband, Pastor Jacqueline Daniszewski said only about 12 people were attending services regularly.

"It was a decision that had to be made," she said. "The financial hardship was just too much. Many churches all over the country are suffering from low attendance and low offerings, and that was unfortunately the case here."

The church was established in 1859, but Daniszewski says the dwindling congregation made it difficult to support building costs and maintain financial resources needed to keep up the historic sanctuary.

"There was simply not enough income left to sustain the church," she said.

'Unfortunate but necessary'

But that doesn't mean the decision to close was easy.

Daniszewski said the remaining congregants started the process of discussing the closure at the end of last summer, eventually voting to disband when it became clear efforts to draw in nonactive members and attract new members were not working.

The final service was held Dec. 11 with many visitors and former pastors there to reminisce about the glory days of the church.

"The final service was very sad," she said. "The members loved the church very much, and some of them were not happy with the decision. But most understood this was unfortunate but necessary."

Daniszewski said she has been helping members find new places to worship. She has welcomed five of them to Salem United Methodist Church in Shoemakersville, where she has served as pastor for the last two years.

As for the church itself, she said the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference of the United Methodist Church has assigned someone who will handle its transformation from a place of worship to an empty building. It will then be posted for sale.

"It is our hope and prayer that another congregation will purchase the building so that it remains a church," she said.

Pivotal role

Bill, who before its closure served as liaison between the congregation and pastor at Bethany, said the shrinking size of the congregation made it impossible to keep the church afloat.

"The most common comment from people when we gathered for the last time was that it was sad but we didn't have a choice," he said. "That probably sums it all up. Our youngest regular attendee was in his 50s and our oldest was 101. So we're all on fixed incomes and we just couldn't do any more."

Bill said that despite Bethany shutting its doors, its impact will not be forgotten.

"This touched a lot of peoples' lives in such a small town," he said. "We're talking about multigenerations."

Shirley agreed, saying the church has played a pivotal role in countless lives.

In the past, the church provided meals to the local community and to Opportunity House. It provided vacation Bible school programs, an annual Christmas Bazaar with plenty of goodies, a holiday breakfast and took part in the Warm Up America Foundation that provided afghans to veterans.

"Bethany has a rich history of being a part of the Hamburg community and beyond," she said.