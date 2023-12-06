DWP civil servants cannot be trusted to make ‘basic’ state pension calculations, watchdog says

The Department for Work and Pensions cannot be trusted to make “basic” state pension calculations, Parliament’s spending watchdog has warned.

In a damning report, the Public Accounts Committee said there were “serious doubts” about the accuracy of state pension calculations following huge underpayments that cost pensioners billions.

Nearly a quarter of a million (210,000) retirees were under paid some £1.3bn in state pension income over decades, amounting to an average back payment due of £5,000 each, according to DWP estimates.

The DWP identified the error in 2021-22 and blamed gaps in National Insurance records of people who had been entitled to the Home Responsibilities Protection benefit, having taken time out of work to bring up children or care for relatives.

This was the second major underpayment discovered after 165,000 pensioners lost out on £1.2bn.

MPs said there was a risk of similar errors in the future and a “lack of assurance” from the pensions department that other mistakes would not happen.

HM Revenue and Customs, which administers National Insurance records, told the committee’s inquiry that it would be very difficult to find those affected by the latest underpayment because the relevant records were no longer held by the DWP.

Dame Meg Hillier said some of the pension underpayments may never be rectified - UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

Dame Meg Hillier, a Labour MP and chair of the committee, said: “Many pensioners have been left significantly out of pocket by up to thousands, while DWP has been asleep at the switch.

“These are injustices that may never be corrected for some. We are now in a place where Parliament needs assurance that the State Pension is being paid accurately.

“We expect DWP to respond to our report in a timely fashion, but frankly, paying pension accurately is a basic that we expect from DWP and not recommendations that our committee ought to be having to make.”

HMRC said it plans to contact people it believes may be affected by the underpayment and invite them to make a claim.

Those who receive back payments may have to pay tax, but HMRC has not decided how it will deal with this.

Neither DWP or HMRC were able to tell MPs when the problem would be fully resolved.

MPs said the departments should be required to publish updates and a clear timetable for giving pensioners their money back.

The spending watchdog also called for action to reduce fraud and errors in benefit spending.

Universal Credit was overpaid by £5.5bn in 2022-23. Nearly a fifth (18pc) of claims are estimated to contain an element of fraud.

Dame Meg said: “While it is good to see benefit fraud and error fall slightly this year, we are yet to see any significant post-pandemic strides made in addressing it.

“The DWP’s future strategy relies on assessing many millions of claims over the next few years, and contracting out this work brings its own risks.

“We will be continuing to scrutinise this work closely, as it is essential for public confidence in the system that the Government fights fraud with unswerving determination, while ensuring legitimate claims remain undisrupted.”

