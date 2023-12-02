DWR announces water allocation forecast: The 2024 water year so far is off to a dry start, officials say

Dec. 1—The Department of Water Resources announced an initial State Water Project allocation of 10% of requested water supplies on Friday.

The State Water Project provides water to 29 public water agencies that serve 27 million Californians, officials said. Friday's water supply forecast marks the first allocation of the 2024 water year, and is based on current reservoir storage, precipitation, dry soils and runoff.

While last winter saw a series of heavy storms and record breaking water storages statewide, October and November this year have been relatively dry in comparison.

"California's water year is off to a relatively dry start. While we are hopeful that this El Niño pattern will generate wet weather, this early in the season we have to plan with drier conditions in mind," Department of Water Resources Director Karla Nemeth said in a statement. "California's water supply continues to benefit from our aggressive efforts last season to capture record rain and snow melt in our reservoirs and groundwater basins."

California is also starting the 2024 water year with approximately 1.15 million acre feet of water in Central Valley reservoirs, which is about 217% of historic averages to date, the Appeal previously reported. This amount of carry-over storage will improve water supply reliability even if the 2024 water year is dry. As of Friday, Lake Oroville was at 133% of its average capacity, officials said.

Heavy precipitation allowed for 100% allocations of requested water supplies for the 2023 water year, a jump from 75% that was predicted in March.

The initial State Water Project allocation applies to deliveries in the year ahead, officials said. It has no bearing on current water supplies or water captured in 2023. Most reservoirs in the state remain above average for this time of year.

According to officials, it is not uncommon for water allocation forecasts to be low following particularly wet years. For water year 2018, the initial allocation was 15% following an 85% final allocation in 2017. Water year 2020 started with a 10% initial allocation following a 75% final allocation in 2019.

Allocation forecasts may increase as winter progresses and California sees more rain and snowfall.