Should DWS Group GmbH KGaA (ETR:DWS) Be Disappointed With Their 23% Profit?

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. For example, the DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) share price is up 23% in the last year, clearly besting the market return of around 11% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year, DWS Group GmbH KGaA actually saw its earnings per share drop 8.4%.

So we don't think that investors are paying too much attention to EPS. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

Absent any improvement, we don't think a thirst for dividends is pushing up the DWS Group GmbH KGaA's share price. It saw it's revenue decline by 3.0% over twelve months. Usually that correlates with a lower share price, but let's face it, the gyrations of the market are sometimes only as clear as mud.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

DWS Group GmbH KGaA is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for DWS Group GmbH KGaA the TSR over the last year was 29%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

DWS Group GmbH KGaA boasts a total shareholder return of 29% for the last year (that includes the dividends) . A substantial portion of that gain has come in the last three months, with the stock up 18% in that time. This suggests the company is continuing to win over new investors.



