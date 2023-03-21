DWS Group GmbH KGaA Full Year 2022 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

DWS Group GmbH KGaA (ETR:DWS) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: €4.00b (flat on FY 2021).

Net income: €594.0m (down 24% from FY 2021).

Profit margin: 15% (down from 20% in FY 2021).

EPS: €2.97 (down from €3.90 in FY 2021).

DWS Funds Under Management (FUM)

Beginning of period: €928.0b.

End of period: €821.0b.

Net inflows/outflows: €20.0b outflow.

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

DWS Group GmbH KGaA Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Falls Short

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 1.3%. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 12%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to decline by 10% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, while revenues in the Capital Markets industry in Germany are expected to remain flat.

Performance of the German Capital Markets industry.

The company's shares are down 5.5% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before we wrap up, we've discovered 1 warning sign for DWS Group GmbH KGaA that you should be aware of.

