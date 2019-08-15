DWS Limited (ASX:DWS): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity?

On 30 June 2019, DWS Limited (ASX:DWS) released its earnings update. Generally, analysts seem cautiously optimistic, with profits predicted to increase by 33% next year compared with the past 5-year average growth rate of 3.4%. By 2020, we can expect DWS’s bottom line to reach AU$14m, a jump from the current trailing-twelve-month of AU$10m. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for DWS. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

Exciting times ahead?

The view from 1 analysts over the next three years is one of positive sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for DWS, I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

ASX:DWS Past and Future Earnings, August 15th 2019 More

By 2022, DWS's earnings should reach AU$15m, from current levels of AU$10m, resulting in an annual growth rate of 12%. EPS reaches A$0.12 in the final year of forecast compared to the current A$0.078 EPS today. With a current profit margin of 6.3%, this movement will result in a margin of 8.5% by 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For DWS, I've compiled three relevant aspects you should further research:

