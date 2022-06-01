DWS Replaces CEO After Police Raid in Greenwashing Probe

Ambereen Choudhury, Sheryl Tian Tong Lee and Steven Arons
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- DWS Group replaced its embattled Chief Executive Officer Asoka Woehrmann just hours after a police raid in a probe of alleged greenwashing at the asset management unit of Deutsche Bank AG.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Law enforcement officials on Tuesday morning entered the twin towers in Frankfurt where Germany’s largest lender is headquartered, as well as the nearby premises of DWS, according to a statement from the prosecutor that confirmed an earlier Bloomberg News report.

The greenwashing probe underscores the growing scrutiny of money managers and their sustainability claims as demand for ESG investments soars. Assets tied to environmental, social and governance issues are expected to surge to more than $50 trillion by 2025, or about a third of global assets under management, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

DWS has faced regulatory probes in the US and Germany after its former chief sustainability officer, Desiree Fixler, alleged last year that the company inflated its ESG credentials. As well as adding to the list of regulatory issues for Deutsche Bank, the raid marks one of the highest-profile examples of lenders facing legal consequences for greenwashing.

“Asset managers, especially those operating in markets such as Europe and the US, need to make sure they can support their ESG claims given regulators’ scrutiny of greenwashing,” said Mak Yuen Teen, a professor at the National University of Singapore who researches corporate governance.

DWS has “cooperated fully with all relevant regulators and authorities on this matter and will continue to do so,” a spokesman said Tuesday. Deutsche Bank said that the “measures” are “directed against unknown people in connection with greenwashing allegations against DWS.”

Stefan Hoops, the head of the German lender’s corporate bank, will assume the top role at DWS from June 10, according to a statement Wednesday. His previous role will be assumed by David Lynne, head of the corporate bank for Asia-Pacific based in Singapore.

Growing Chorus

The ESG industry has recently faced attacks from a growing chorus of detractors, and even insiders are starting to air their doubts around aspects of the booming investing form.

Jim Whittington, head of responsible investment at Dimensional Fund Advisors with about $660 billion of assets under management, said the industry is struggling both in terms of real-world impact and returns. Any “promise that you can outperform the market by your insight and evaluating ESG risks probably isn’t going to stack up,” he said in a recent interview.

HSBC Holdings Plc’s asset management unit recently suspended its head of responsible investment after he questioned the sense of focusing on climate change. In the US meanwhile, Republicans have identified ESG as a target in their culture wars, while Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk has called ESG a “scam.”

The US Securities and Exchange Commission floated tighter rules Wednesday to ensure a product’s name is squarely focused on its actual strategy, with most observers fixating on what the restrictions mean for socially responsible investing. The proposals could hit thousands more funds trading everything from value and growth stocks to bonds and emerging markets.

For Woehrmann, the raid was another blow after he faced scrutiny over his use of personal email for business purposes and the role his relationship with a German businessman played in deals.

While Woehrmann has been a trusted lieutenant of Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing, the negative news flow around DWS has annoyed the bank’s top brass, Bloomberg reported late last year. Still, Sewing had said earlier this year that Woehrmann has “done an outstanding job,” and in Wednesday’s statement thanked him for his “impressive work and performance for DWS and Deutsche Bank.”

He took over the DWS job in 2018, soon after the asset manager’s poorly received initial public offering. Investors had yanked billions of euros from its funds and Sewing asked Woehrmann to turn the asset manager around after he’d impressed him running the bank’s German retail operations. He managed to stem the outflows and morale improved.

Woehrmann fired Fixler in March last year, saying in a memo to staff that her unit hadn’t made enough progress. She sued for unfair dismissal but lost the case before a Frankfurt labor court in January.

Misleading Claims

Fixler has said that DWS’s claims that hundreds of billions of its assets under management were “ESG integrated” were misleading because the label didn’t translate into meaningful action by relevant fund managers. DWS has since stopped using the label.

Still, ESG assets have continued to pour into the bank. DWS funds saw record net inflows of 48 billion euros ($51 billion) in 2021, with ESG products accounting for 40% of the total, according to a press release.

The DWS case sends “a strong signal that ESG can’t be just empty rhetoric but should be something deliverable,” said Jun-koo Kang, a finance professor at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore who does corporate governance research.

(Updates with academic comment from fifth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Deutsche Bank, DWS Raided Over Allegations of Greenwashing

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG and its asset management unit had their Frankfurt offices raided by police, adding to the legal headaches facing Germany’s largest lender.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to BorrowStocks End a Volatile Month Right Where They Began: Markets Wra

  • China’s EV Maker WM Motor Said to Weigh $1 Billion Hong Kong IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer WM Motor Holdings Ltd. is considering raising about $1 billion in a Hong Kong initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to BorrowStocks End a Volatile Month Rig

  • Adani Shares Hit by Selloff in the Wake of MSCI Index Review

    (Bloomberg) -- Some shares part of billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate took a beating on Tuesday as investors adjusted their holdings to reflect changes in the composition and weighings in the MSCI India Index, according to an analyst who publishes at Smartkarma.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow Wit

  • Oil prices nudge higher on EU's Russian oil ban, end of Shanghai lockdown

    Oil prices gained slightly on Wednesday after European Union leaders agreed to a partial and phased ban on Russian oil and as China ended its COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai. Brent crude for August delivery was up 28 cents, or 0.2%, at $115.88 a barrel at 0338 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 30 cents, or 0.3%, to $114.97 a barrel.

  • Australia's economy held up well in Q1, more growth ahead

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's economy held up better than expected in the first quarter as strong domestic demand offset the drag from dismal weather and a flood of imports, setting the scene for more inflation-fighting hikes in interest rates. Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Wednesday showed gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.8% in the March quarter from the previous quarter, topping market forecasts of a 0.5% gain. "It supports our view that the economy will hold up better in the face of rising interest rates and falling real incomes than most anticipate," said Marcel Thieliant, a senior economist at Capital Economics.

  • U.S. Chamber of Commerce, others warn of impracticalities in EU subsidy plan

    Proposed EU legislation targeting foreign state-backed buyers of European companies prompted by fears of a Chinese buying spree may be impossible to comply with in practice, the American Chamber of Commerce and peer groups for Indian and Japanese businesses said on Wednesday. The concerns voiced by the groups come as European Union governments and EU lawmakers are set to meet this month to discuss and possibly adopt the European Commission's proposal announced last year which takes aim at subsidies that harm competition. The proposal also covers bids in public tenders in order to prevent the use of foreign subsidies to grow market share or underbid European rivals to gain access to strategically important markets or critical infrastructure.

  • Bank of Canada's second 50-bps hike seen locked in, but what comes next?

    The Bank of Canada will almost certainly go ahead with its second consecutive half-point interest rate hike on Wednesday, as it scrambles to tame runaway inflation before price increases become self-fulfilling. After teasing an even bigger lift, Governor Tiff Macklem made clear in recent weeks that discussions ahead of Wednesday's decision would center on another 50-basis-point increase. Market watchers will be focused on the accompanying statement for any hints what is yet to come, including whether an unprecedented third consecutive half-percentage point increase is in the cards.

  • Former Georgia First Lady Betty Foy Sanders dies at 95

    As the state’s first lady, Betty Foy Sanders “dedicated her efforts toward the construction of several Fine Arts buildings in the University System of Georgia,” Georgia Southern University said.

  • Bonds Rally Everywhere in May With Bulls Saying Selloff Is Over

    (Bloomberg) -- Bonds in almost every corner of the $63 trillion global debt market are bouncing back as investors begin to see value once again in fixed-income assets. Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to BorrowStocks End a Volatile Month Right Where They Began: Markets WrapG

  • Russian Yachts and Money Are Going Where US Influence Has Waned

    (Bloomberg) -- Andrey Melnichenko was in a bind. Squeezed by European sanctions targeting Russian billionaires, one of Russia’s richest men needed a safe jurisdiction to protect the businesses he’d built. He found it in the United Arab Emirates.Moscow-based coal producer SUEK and Zug, Switzerland-based fertilizer firm EuroChem, both founded by Melnichenko, are opening local trading units in the Gulf oil exporter, according to five people with knowledge of the matter. The 50-year-old resigned fro

  • Deutsche Bank, DWS offices raided over greenwashing allegations

    The Frankfurt offices of Deutsche Bank AG and its asset-management subsidiary DWS Group were searched by authorities on Tuesday over allegations of greenwashing at DWS.

  • In break with past, Amazon shareholder vote on executive pay was a squeaker

    Amazon shareholders usually approve compensation packages for top executives by wide margins. This year, with a new CEO in charge, the vote was a relative squeaker.

  • New Salesforce executive roles head to Atlanta

    CEO Marc Benioff welcomed a new head of investor relations from Microsoft, who like many other new execs for the San Francisco company, will be based out of the company's Georgia headquarters.

  • Record high inflation pushes eurozone shares to session lows

    Eurozone shares hit session lows on Tuesday after data showed inflation rose to a record high in May, spurring bets of bigger interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank (ECB). Inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro accelerated to 8.1% in May from 7.4% in April, beating expectations for 7.7% as price growth continued to broaden, indicating that it is no longer just energy pulling up the headline figure. "The eurozone's high inflation reading has prompted stocks to reverse course, showing that investors are still very jumpy when it comes to the economic outlook and continued high inflation readings," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

  • Bank of Canada Set to Deliver Another Jumbo Rate Hike: Decision Guide

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada is set to take another aggressive step in its hiking cycle, moving swiftly to tame inflation by bringing its policy interest rate back to a more neutral level.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to BorrowStocks End a Volatile Month Right Where

  • Yuan-ruble trading explodes 1,000% in latest challenge to U.S. dollar’s dominance

    To be sure, the dollar is by far the most popular currency for global reserves, international trade and bank deposits

  • Bitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covid Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin rose the most in two weeks, trading above $30,000 as investors and strategists said the digital currency is showing signs of bottoming out.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to BorrowStocks End a Volatile Month Right Where They Began: Markets WrapThe lar

  • Top Thai Banks Weighs Stake Sale in Data Center Operator

    (Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s biggest banks are considering a stake sale in data center company Supernap Thailand, according to people familiar with the matter, riding on the increasing investor appetite for the industry.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to BorrowStocks End a Vol

  • Dow Jones Dips As Apple Rallies; Tesla Stock Stalls Despite This; Oil Stocks Test Buy Points

    The Dow Jones fell while Apple stock reversed lower. Tesla stock stalled amid a bullish analyst call. Some oil stocks shined.

  • Zombie Firms Face Slow Death in US as Era of Easy Credit Ends

    (Bloomberg) -- They are creations of easy credit, beneficiaries of central bank largesse. And now that the era of unconventional monetary policy is over, they’re facing a challenge like never before. Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to BorrowStocks End a Volatile Month Right