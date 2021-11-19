‘“DWTS” Did That Body Gooood’: Kenya Moore Eye-Catching ‘Dancers’ Body Left Fans Shook

Kenya Moore‘s fans marveled over the star’s slimmer appearance on Nov. 4 after she uploaded a new post while in New York City.

Moore’s Instagram upload comes a week after the 50-year-old was eliminated from this season’s “Dancing with the Stars.” She made her debut in the competition series in September.

Kenya Moore’s post “Dancing with the Stars” upload has fans complimenting the 50-year-old on her slimmer appearance. @thekenyamoore/Instagram

Moore, rocking a brown leather dress accompanied by a beige spiked trench coat and heels, appeared to have heartbreak on her mind as she roamed the streets of New York. She captioned the post “In these NY streets looking for a heart to break.”

As fans viewed Moore’s new upload, many mentioned how her stint on “Dancing with the Stars” helped her gain a snatched physique.

“Look at that dancer’s body. Super fit. Super slim.”

“‘DWTS’ really slimmed you down girl.”

Kenya Moore’s appearance differences in the same dress from March to November of this year. (Photos: @thekenyamoore/Instagram)

“Ma’am, your body came back with your exquisite dancing!!”

“You look tf GOOD!!!!! ‘DWTS’ did that body gooood.”

“‘Dancing with the Stars’ got that body snatched.”

Prior to joining season 30 of “DWTS,” Moore had been very vocal about her weight-loss journey. In October 2020, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star shared tips about losing seven pounds within two weeks. Her regime consisted of an increased intake of vegetables, water and eliminating sugar. In addition to the diet change, Moore added that she does two spin cycles for 30 minutes.

She wrote in a now-deleted post, “#177 from #184 week 2 How? -More veggies, less sugar. -Did 2 spin classes at 30 mins. -Drank more water *no editing.” A few months after revealing her tips, Moore showcased her visibly smaller figure in a tight brown leather dress — the same one she sported in her recent NYC post — in March.

