'DWTS' Fans Call Out Tyra Banks For Blaming On-Air Mishaps On Producers During Premiere: 'She Has Messed Up So Much Already'

The season just started and Dancing with the Stars fans are already not too happy with Tyra Banks. Certain viewers believe she seemingly shaded producers during the live season 31 premiere on Disney+.

During the episode, she made an on-air mistake as she read out the leaderboard after the first eight couples had performed– per The Sun.

"At the top for now, are Daniel [Durant] and Britt [Stewart]," she said, despite the leaderboard showing Wayne Brady and Whitney Carson in the number one spot.

Banks quickly backtracked saying, “Oh, that was wrong. Wrong information, OK.”She then held her finger to her earpiece and said: “OK, you’re saying at the top is Wayne.”

Later on in the show when it was time to review the scores again, Banks threw some perceived subtle shade at the 'Dancing With The Stars 'producers.

“After a dozen dances, here’s a look at tonight’s leaderboard, and the team got it right this time,” she said “So sorry, Wayne, they didn’t get it right the first time.”

Fans are slamming Tyra Banks for blaming the show's producers for her mistake.

I’m tired of Tyra blaming her team backstage, when she messes up reading a teleprompter. Just say sorry my fault and move on. No reason to throw people under the bus. #DWTS — Zachary Bruner (@HellurZach) September 20, 2022

Tyra calling out the producers for “messing up” the leaderboard? Ma’am blaming them does not make you look like you know what you’re doing #DWTS — Bailey Waltman (@Bailey_Waltman) September 20, 2022

Can we vote Tyra off? #DWTS — Felicia (@bwaybaby91) September 20, 2022

Fans want Alfonso Ribeiro to be the only 'DWTS' host

Since Season 29, DWTS fans haven’t been too keen on Tyra Banks serving as the show’s host.

Following her huge mishap during the Season 31 live premiere, many are calling for Alfonso Riberio, who previously won the show in 2014 and is now back as co-host, to be the face of the dancing competition series without Banks.

Lawd Alfonso been on stage for all of 30 seconds and he’s already doing a better job hosting than Tyra 😭 #DWTS — Kayla Stroud (@vsufreshie011) September 20, 2022

Can we get rid of Tyra and just keep Alfonso! Please? #DWTS — Amanda Triplett (@amandi930) September 20, 2022

What if as the season progresses they phase Tyra out and by the time the season ends Alfonso is the only host? #DWTS — lauren loves btr 🤍 (@covergrlstyles) September 20, 2022

Dancing With The Stars season 31 streams Mondays on Disney+ at 8 p.m. EST.