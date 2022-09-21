'DWTS' Fans Call Out Tyra Banks For Blaming On-Air Mishaps On Producers During Premiere: 'She Has Messed Up So Much Already'

Bre Williams
The season just started and Dancing with the Stars fans are already not too happy with Tyra Banks. Certain viewers believe she seemingly shaded producers during the live season 31 premiere on Disney+.

During the episode, she made an on-air mistake as she read out the leaderboard after the first eight couples had performed– per The Sun.

"At the top for now, are Daniel [Durant] and Britt [Stewart]," she said, despite the leaderboard showing Wayne Brady and Whitney Carson in the number one spot.

Banks quickly backtracked saying, “Oh, that was wrong. Wrong information, OK.”She then held her finger to her earpiece and said: “OK, you’re saying at the top is Wayne.”

Later on in the show when it was time to review the scores again, Banks threw some perceived subtle shade at the 'Dancing With The Stars 'producers.

“After a dozen dances, here’s a look at tonight’s leaderboard, and the team got it right this time,” she said “So sorry, Wayne, they didn’t get it right the first time.”

Fans are slamming Tyra Banks for blaming the show's producers for her mistake.

Fans want Alfonso Ribeiro to be the only 'DWTS' host

Since Season 29, DWTS fans haven’t been too keen on Tyra Banks serving as the show’s host.

Following her huge mishap during the Season 31 live premiere, many are calling for Alfonso Riberio, who previously won the show in 2014 and is now back as co-host, to be the face of the dancing competition series without Banks.

Dancing With The Stars season 31 streams Mondays on Disney+ at 8 p.m. EST.

