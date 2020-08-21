'DWTS' pro Witney Carson gives pregnancy 'bump date' at 19 weeks

"Dancing with the Stars" pro Witney Carson gave her fans an update on her pregnancy this week.

Carson, who is expecting her first child with husband Carson McAllister, shared how she is feeling at 19 weeks in a post featuring a photo of her cradling her baby bump.

"I can’t believe I’m almost halfway!" she wrote in her "bump date." "Felt him move and kick in there for the first time this week, it was the sweetest 😭💙"

"No nausea anymore (hallelujah), just a bit of back pain but it’s all worth it for this little boy," she added. "PS IM SUCH A SAP these days, I’m literally crying writing this 😂🙈 we love him so much already! #babymcallister"

The "DWTS" season 19 winner announced her pregnancy in July, revealing her due date is January 2021.

"We can’t even contain our excitement and joy right now," she wrote in her announcement. "We love this little bean so much already and we can’t wait to start this beautiful chapter in our lives!"

In August, she shared a sweet video of her family to announce that she is having a boy.

Fellow "DWTS" pro Lindsay Arnold is also expecting her first child.

