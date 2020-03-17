'DWTS' sisters-in-law Jenna Johnson and Peta Murgatroyd reveal they have a pact to get pregnant at the same time

"Dancing With The Stars" pros Jenna Johnson and Peta Murgatroyd recently announced they are hoping to dance together on tour this summer.

The sisters-in-law also want to share another special journey together -- pregnancy.

Johnson, alongside her husband Val Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd and her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy opened up to People Now about their plan to have children around the same time.

Murgatroyd and her husband have a three-year-old son, Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy, and they've both previously spoken about their desire to grow their family. Murgatroyd said the couple hopes to have at least three biological children and then will adopt after.

"It’s a beautiful thing," Maksim added. "We -- not planned it -- but this was something of a dream come true, so why not keep coming true with other dreams? We welcome the opportunity, and we're looking forward to it."

Johnson, who married Val last year, told the outlet she wants someone to go through the pregnancy experience with when asked about their "pregnancy pact."

"I want to be … not miserable alone but with a buddy," she said, laughing with Murgatroyd.

The couples are still planning to embark on their 57-show tour "Maks and Val Live 2020: Motion Pictures Tour," which is scheduled to kick off in June.

A possible delay or cancellation during to the coronavirus pandemic has not been announced.

"In our past tours, we have dug into our own personal stories, allowing fans an inside look into what it took to become the men and women we are today," Val said at the time of the tour was announced earlier this month. "This time, we are so excited to take our audience on a whole new adventure and show them a night at the movies through our eyes."

"Movies have inspired all of us in our creative pursuits," added Maks. "And we can’t wait to pay homage to our favorite films through the medium we love most, dance!"

