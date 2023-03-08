Dwyane Wade And Gabrielle Union's Daughter Zaya Just Made Her Runway Debut, Weeks After Her Legal Transition Was Granted

Gizmodo

Don’t worry, helpless insurance companies: the Texas Legislature is here to protect you from big, bad environmentalists. A Texas state senator said during a panel discussion last week at a conference put on by a prominent climate-denier think tank that the state legislature would focus on rolling out legislation this year to punish insurance companies trying to divest from fossil fuels. The big target is ESG, or environmental, social, and governance, a strategy companies can use to make ethical