Is DX.Exchange a Sham? Crypto Platform For US Stock Trading Linked to Shady SpotOption

DX.Exchange, the new kid on the crypto trading block that offers tokenized versions of Nasdaq-listed US stocks (powered by Nasdaq’s Matching Engine Technology), has some questionable, even sketchy ties with a shuttered binary options trading platform based in Israel.

Limor Patarkazishvili owns the much-applauded crypto platform DX.Exchange, CCN has learned. Who is Patarkazishvili? She previously owned 90% of the shady binary options platform SpotOption until it shuttered earlier this month.

Its most recent claim to fame is having co-sponsored a crypto summit with none other than the financial media giant Bloomberg – last month.

SpotOption was a binary-options-software provider based in Israel. According to the Times of Israel, it was one of more than 100 firms that scammed countless customers around the world.

Binary options are not by nature a scam, but the Israeli market for them was so rife with fraud that the government decided to ban the industry last January.

SpotOption’s Sketchy Past

Founded in 2010, SpotOption enjoyed meteoric growth over the next five years. Indeed, it processed so much volume that its CEO Lee Elbaz bragged in a 2015 interview, “We are the industry.”

SpotOption provided back-end services to at least 300 global affiliates, many of which were based in Israel. It also provided white-label products that other firms would brand and market as legitimate binary options products.

While the business looked legit from the outside, it was a murky cesspool of rampant fraud behind the scenes. As Times of Israel reporter Raoul Wootliff noted:

Fraudulent Israeli binary options companies ostensibly offer customers worldwide a potentially profitable short-term investment. But in reality — through rigged trading platforms, refusal to pay out, and other ruses — these companies fleece the vast majority of customers of most or all of their money. The fraudulent salespeople routinely conceal where they are located, misrepresent what they are selling, and use false identities.

FBI Raids SpotOption HQ in Search of Associated Broker

SpotOption made worldwide headlines in January 2018, when the FBI raided its offices in Israel in pursuit of Yukom CEO Lee Elbaz.

Yukom was one of the many brokers using SpotOption’s software. The FBI had built a strong enough fraud case against Elbaz to get cooperation from local law enforcement.

In September 2017, Elbaz faced an indictment from a US federal grand jury. Accused of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and three counts of wire fraud for trying to defraud investors in the United States and around the world through a sham binary options scheme, she was arrested entering the United States. Her case is nearing its conclusion.

In October 2017, SpotOption drew volcanic backlash amid bombshell revelations that the Israeli government had given SpotOption over $270,000 in grants to expand its operations to China. Shockingly, the Israeli Economy Ministry granted the loans even after legitimate warnings about SpotOption’s industry.

At its height, SpotOption claimed it conducted over $5 billion in volume per year. SpotOption’s revenue claims have never been verified.

SpotOption Founder Convicted of Helping Embezzle $68 Million

pini peter dx.exchange More

A closer examination shows that SpotOption was a warped wheel with rotting spokes, beginning with its founder, Israeli businessman Pinchas Peterktzishvilly (also known as Pinhas Patarkazishvili). He usually goes by the nickname Pini Peter.

In 2005, Pini Peter forged signatures to help embezzle 254 million Shekels (around $68 million) at TradeBank. Israeli courts convicted him in 2007.

SpotOption’s co-founder is a self-professed Israeli crypto advocate named Oren Shabat Laurent. He has been in trouble for hiring experts to help mask the way both SpotOption and his own company, Banc De Binary, used affiliates and brokers to facilitate the billions of dollars gleaned in their fraud scheme.