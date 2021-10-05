Dyal faces 11 charges in Criminal Court

Oct. 4—A Crossville man facing 11 offenses will be among defendants appearing in Cumberland County Criminal Court for arraignment of charges handed down by the Cumberland County Grand Jury on Sept. 21.

The vast majority of charges Willie Ashton Glen Dyal is facing are violations of the sex offender registration law and violations of terms of community supervision.

Dyal was indicted in 10 unrelated charges of similar nature on Aug. 16.

The new charges Dyal will be arraigned on Oct. 5 include five counts of violation of conditions of community supervision, three counts of violation of the sex offender registry law and three counts of driving on a suspended license.

Offenses are based on incidents of new charges, drug use, absconding, failure to report and being in a restricted area.

Other indictments to be read out in Criminal Court for the first time include:

Burglary/theft

—Joseph Anthony Hale, theft of property of more than $2,5000 and evading arrest occurring on Sept. 4, 2020, and involving theft of a 2008 Chevrolet pickup, investigated by Crossville Police Department's Sgt. Jared South.

Also, theft of merchandise occurring on July 3, 2020, and involving the theft of property from Rural King and investigated by CPD's Ptl. Corey Freeman.

Also, theft of property of more than $10,000 occurring on Sept. 11, 2020, involving the theft of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and investigated by CPD's Dets. Jon Tollett, Tim Vandever and Ptl. Chrystal Massey.

Also, theft of merchandise occurring on July 2, 2020, at Walmart, and investigated by CPD's Det. Jon Tollett.

—Jason Lee Slaven, theft of merchandise and assault occurring Feb. 20 at Walmart and investigated by CPD's Ptl. Ethan Wilson.

—Tracy Lynn Boatwright, theft of merchandise occurring on Feb. 26, 2020, at Rural King and investigated by Ptl. Chrystal Massey.

—Rodrigo Domingo Perez, identity theft and forgery occurring on June 14 and involving personal identification of another and investigated by Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Jeff Phann.

Methamphetamine

—Daniel Timothy Tylor Godsey, possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery occurring on March 25 and investigated by Cumberland County Sheriff Office Cpl. Dustin Jackson.

Also, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana occurring on April 14 and investigated by CCSO Deputies Tristin Patridge, Mitchell Ward and Dakota Rucker.

—Damon Levi Breeding, possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery and possession of heroin for sale and/or delivery occurring on Dec. 28, 2020, and investigated by CPD's Sgt. John Karlsven.

Possession

—Tracy Lynn Boatwright, possession of Opana and possession of drug paraphernalia occurring on March 2 and investigated by CPD's Lt. Jonathan O'Neal and Ptl. Koby Wilson.

—Joseph Anthony Hale, possession of oxycodone and introducing contraband into a penal institution occurring July 8, 2020, and investigated by CPD's Ptl. Corey Freeman.

—Michael Clois Melton, possession of parafluorefentanyl for sale and/or delivery and possession of a weapon by a felon occurring May 10 and investigated by CCSO Deputy Kobe Cox.

—Antonia Marie Perkins, possession of oxymorphone with intent, reckless endangerment and evading arrest occurring on Oct. 3, 2020, and investigated by CPD's Ptls. Ethan Wilson, Koby Wilson, John Karlsven and Ethan Cunningham.

—Anthony Lowell Harden, possession of oxymorphone with intent occurring on Oct. 3, 2020, and investigated by CPD's Ptls. Ethan Wilson, Koby Wilson, John Karlsven and Ethan Cunningham.

—Deon Maurice Garrett, possession of oxymorphone with intent occurring on Oct. 3, 2020, and investigated by CPD's Ptls. Ethan Wilson, Koby Wilson, John Karlsven and Ethan Cunningham.

Evading/endangerment

—Kelly Ray Barnwell, aggravated assault, domestic assault, possession of fentanyl for sale and/or delivery and introducing contraband into a penal institution occurring on March 26 and investigated by CCSO's Deputies Jacob Moore, Tristin Patridge, Mitchell Ward and Dakota Rucker.

Driving under the influence

—Daniel Joseph Schultz, driving under the influence occurring on Feb. 15, 2020, and investigated by CPD's Sgt. Dustin Lester.

Miscellaneous

—Steven Michael Tompkins, vandalism of more than $2,500 occurring on July 28 involving a Ford F350 truck and investigated by CPD's Ptl. Ethan Wilson.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com