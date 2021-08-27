Dyal faces 5 indictments on 10 charges

Aug. 26—A Crossville man was served five grand jury indictments charging ten offenses following an Aug. 16 special session of the citizen panel, according to documents released.

More than a dozen other defendants were charged in new indictments in unrelated cases.

Willie Ashton Glen Dyal remains jailed in lieu of bond on the following charges:

—Aggravated criminal trespassing occurring on Dec, 23, 2020, and investigated by Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Deputy Thomas Henderson and former deputy Sean Mullikin;

—Possession of methamphetamine and driving on a suspended license occurring on Jan. 26, 2021, and investigated by Deputy Lucas Turner;

—Violation of the sex offender registry and driving on a suspended license occurring on Feb. 22, 2021, and investigated by Crossville Police Department's Lt. Tony Davis and Ptls. Keith Sadula and Joel Stevens;

—Possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license occurring on March 23, 2021, and investigated by Sheriff's Deputy Cpl. Dustin Hensley; and,

—Evading arrest, altering a registration plate and violation of the sex offender registry occurring on May 10, 2021, and investigated by CPD's Keyton Harthun and Keith Sadula.

An indictment is not a finding of guilt, but a review of pending charges by a citizen panel called the grand jury that decided there was enough evidence to forward the charge to a higher court for further action.

Dyal and all defendants listed will appear in Cumberland County Criminal Court on Sept. 10 for arraignment.

Other indictments handed down by the grand jury:

Counterfeiting

—Daniel Timothy Tylor Godsey, criminal simulation (counterfeit bills) stemming from a May 28 arrest by Sheriff's Deputies Cpl. Lucas Turner and Reserve Deputy Robby Christmas.

Assault

—George Matthew Leeds, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault stemming from an Oct. 22, 2020, incident investigated by Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Moore.

—William Russell Keaton, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and domestic assault stemming from a Feb. 15 incident investigated by Sheriff's Investigator Tom Howard, CPD Det. Jon Tollett and DCS.

—Wilden Vinicio Perez-Garcia, four counts of aggravated assault stemming from a June 1 incident investigated by CPD's Ptl. Keith Sadula.

—William Joseph Stewart II, reckless endangerment stemming from a July 25, 2020, incident investigated by Trooper Gavin Sullivan.

—Marcus Jerry Woods, reckless endangerment and evading arrest stemming from an Oct. 9, 2020, incident investigated by Trooper Justin Mote.

Methamphetamine

—Tammy Berniece Davenport, possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine with intent stemming from a March 26 incident and investigated by CPD's Koby Wilson and Ethan Cunningham.

—Daniel Timothy Tylor Godsey, possession of more than .5 grams with intent and evading arrest stemming from an April 21 incident and investigated by Deputies Kobe Cox and Cpl. Lucas Turner.

—Michael Arzo Potter, possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine with intent, possession of diazepam, introducing contraband into a penal institution and possession of drug paraphernalia stemming from a Nov. 24, 2019, incident and investigated by Sheriff's Deputies Cpls. Dustin Hensley, Ryan Ashburn and Deputy Ted Monday.

—Jason Howard Price, possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine with intent stemming from an Aug. 23, 2020, incident and investigated by Sheriff's Deputy Tristin Partridge and CPD's Lt. Jonathan O'Neal and Ptl. Keyton Harthun.

—Kyle Thomas Sharp, possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine with intent stemming from a Jan. 24 incident and investigated by CPD's Lt. Larry Qualls, Sgt. Jared South and Ptl. Keith Sadula.

—Taylor Nicole Smith, possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine with intent stemming from an arrest Nov. 11, 2019, by CPD's Ethan Wilson and former officer Courtney White.

Possession

—Christopher Eugene Henderson Jr., possession of oxymorphone with intent stemming from a Aug. 23, 2020, arrest by CPD's Ptls. Koby Wilson and Ethan Wilson.

Order of protection

—William Russell Keaton, violation of an order of protection stemming from a Feb. 18 arrest by CPD's Ptls. Joel Stevens and Keith Sadula.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com