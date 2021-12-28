Dyal pleads to three sex offender registry violations

Dec. 27—A Crossville man with 21 charges — most of them misdemeanor charges and a number of offenses committed the same day — pled guilty in Cumberland County Criminal Court to three charges and received a three-year sentence.

Willie Ashton Gene Dyal, 30, has already served 215 days in jail. As a Range 1 offender, he will be required by state law to serve the sentence at 30%.

Dyal was facing five counts of violation of terms of community supervision; three counts of technical violations of the sex offender registry law; aggravated trespassing; possession of drug paraphernalia; evading arrest; altering, falsifying or forging a title, plate or assignment; and three counts of driving on a suspended license.

Earlier this month, Dyal pled guilty to three counts of violation of the sex offender registry law — Class F/E felonies — and received the three years to be served together. A Class F/E felony is the lowest charge in that category.

The offenses occurred on July 13, 2020; Aug. 11-20, 2020; and May 5 of this year. Remaining charges were dropped and fine and court costs were waived considering Dyal has been jailed for 215 days and has no job.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Set for trial

—Brian K. Medley, domestic assault and sexual battery; motion/deadline hearing set Jan. 19 and trial set Jan. 27.

—George Matthew Leeds, felony possession of meth with intent and possession of drug paraphernalia; motion/deadline hearing set for Jan. 12 and set for trial Feb. 23. Aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault, continued to Jan. 12 and Feb. 23 for tracking.

—Karly Makenzie Reph, vehicular homicide; deadline and motion hearing set for March 19 and trial set for April 13-14.

Deadline docket

—Jessica Leigh Adkins, felony possession of meth, felony possession of a Schedule VI drug, possession of a legend drug and possession of drug paraphernalia; continued to Jan, 5

—Jerry Lynn Ashburn, felony possession of meth with intent, theft of property of up to $1,000, child neglect, endangerment or neglect, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia; continued to Feb. 22.

—Kelly Ray Barnwell, aggravated assault, domestic assault, introducing contraband into a penal institution and felony possession of a Schedule II drug with intent; continued to Jan. 19.

—Sylina Erica Boles, felony possession of meth with intent and simple possession; continued to Jan. 19.

—Timothy Joel Boles, four counts of felony possession of meth with intent, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license; continued to Jan. 19.

—Jason Michael Brooks, incest; continued to March 15.

—James Edward Carter Jr., four counts of theft of merchandise up to $1,000, two counts of theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and burglary; continued to Jan. 12.

—Jimmy Harold Clark, rape of a child; continued to Jan. 5.

—Delores May Cravens, two counts of felony possession of meth with intent, possession of a Schedule VI drug with intent, theft of merchandise up to $1,000, simple possession and two counts of second offense driving on a suspended license; continued to Feb. 22.

—Tammy Bernice Davenport, felony possession of meth with intent; Recovery Court application pending and continued to Jan. 19.

—Vickie Darlene Eldridge, felony possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, felony possession of meth with intent, felony possession of a Schedule IV drug with intent and possession of drug paraphernalia; continued to Jan. 12.

—Shadyda Storm Farris, domestic assault and second offense driving under the influence; continued to Jan. 19.

—Kurt Dwayne Havlik, six felony counts of possession of meth with intent, felony possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, felony possession of marijuana with intent, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia; continued to Jan. 12.

—Noah Emanuell Hill, aggravated kidnapping, carjacking, attempted carjacking and theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000; continued to Jan. 19.

—Lukas McKinley Johnson, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500 and theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000; continued to Jan. 29.

—Kiley Lewis Kausner, felony possession of meth with intent; continued to Jan. 19.

—Jason Neal Keagle, felony possession of meth with intent; continued to Jan. 19.

—Cassie Ann Lester, felony possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, simple possession of meth and tampering with evidence; continued to Jan. 19.

—William Larry Matthews Sr., aggravated assault and domestic assault; continued to Jan. 19.

—Amber Nicole May, felony possession of meth with intent and simple possession of marijuana; continued to Jan. 19.

—Quentin Eugene McDaniel, rape; continued to Jan. 19.

—Donald Cordell McIntire, solicitation of a minor; continued to Jan. 12.

—Bradley Ryan Miller, aggravated arson; continued to Jan. 19.

—Paul Richard Mills, felony possession of meth with intent and introducing contraband into a penal institution; continued to Jan. 12.

—Shallymar Danyelle Mills, two counts of simple possession of meth, and simple possession of marijuana; continued to Jan. 12.

—Arless John Morgan, felony possession of meth with intent and possession of drug paraphernalia; continued to Jan. 12.

—Benny Jay Mullins, rape; continued to Jan. 19.

—Rodrigo Domingo Perez, forgery and identity theft; continued to March 15.

—Michael Arzo Potter, felony possession of meth with intent, introducing contraband into a penal institution, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia; continued to Jan. 12.

—Robert Eugene Presley Jr., auto burglary, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear; ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Zachary Allen Rives, aggravated burglary, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, aggravated assault, domestic assault and vandalism of up to $1,000; bond hearing set for Jan. 5.

—Pedro Lucas Santizo, rape of a child, continued to Feb. 22.

—Carol Lee Shell, felony possession of a Schedule II drug with intent; continued to Jan. 19.

—Brian Allen Sherrill, felony possession of meth with intent, two counts of simple possession of meth and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; continued to Feb. 22.

—Christy Diane Sherrill, felony possession of meth with intent, possession or use of device to falsify a drug test and possession of drug paraphernalia; continued to Jan. 19.

—Joshua Lenon Simmons, aggravated assault and child abuse, neglect or endangerment; continued to Jan. 19.

—Sabriana Ann Stevens, felony possession of meth with intent, resisting a stop, arrest or search, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of driver's license violation; continued to Jan. 10.

—Travis John Stowers, two counts of felony possession of meth with intent, felony possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, felony possession of a Schedule IV drug with intent, tampering with evidence, possession of a legend drug, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia; continued to Jan. 5.

—Jennifer Leann Watson, felony possession of meth with intent; motion to revoke bond set for Jan. 12.

—James Sherman Williams, rape and incest; continued to Jan. 19.

—John Dempsey Rector, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000; continued to Jan. 19.

Arraignment

—Kelly Michelle Young, burglary and possession of burglary tools; Patrick Hayes appointed to represent Young and continued to Jan. 19.

—Michael Scott Elliott, aggravated burglary, two counts of theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, evading arrest and simple possession; continued to Jan. 12.

Motion/hearing

—Zachary Allen Lewis, post-conviction relief petition on vandalism of $1,000 to $2,500 guilty plea; petition withdrawn with parole hearing set.

—Brandy John Prettyman, motion hearing on evading arrest and theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000; continued to Jan. 19.

Report with attorney

—Louis Thompson Anderson, aggravated assault and aggravated assault with a weapon; Jeff Vires appointed to represent Anderson and continued to Feb. 22.

—Christopher Eugene Henderson Jr., felony possession of a Schedule II drug with intent; continued to Feb. 22 at which time Henderson is to return to court with an attorney.

—Jack Clifford Lovell, home improvement fraud of $1,000 to $10,000; continued to Jan. 19 at which time Lovell is to report with an attorney.

—Brandon Dewayne Shell Jr., felony possession of a Schedule II drug with intent; continued to Feb. 22 at which time Shell is to return to court with an attorney.

Probation violations

—Paul Jackson, pled guilty to probation violations of new charges and failing a drug screen and agreed to serve the balance of his six-year sentence.

—Markenna Annalise Miller, probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 5.

—Natasha Elaine Clark, pled guilty to probation violation of absconding and is to serve 30 days at 75% and have probation extended until March 15.

—Cecil Lee Smith, probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 5.

