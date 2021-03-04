Dycom Plans $150M Share Buyback After 4Q Sales Beat; Stock Jumps 12.4%

Shares of Dycom Industries jumped 12.4% on Wednesday after the specialty contracting services provider reported 4Q revenues that topped analysts’ expectations. Additionally, it announced a share buyback plan of $150 million.

Dycom (DY) reported an adjusted loss of $0.07 per share, compared to the year-ago loss of $0.23 per share. However, analysts were expecting earnings of $0.04 per share. Contract revenues of $750.7 million topped the Street’s estimates of $724.45 million but declined 6.2% on an organic basis. Adjusted EBITDA of $45.7 million grew marginally from the year-ago period.

During the quarter, the company repurchased 1,324,381 shares for $100 million. Dycom’s board announced a new share buyback program of $150 million. The company said, “Repurchases under the new program are authorized to be made over the next eighteen (18) months in open market purchases or privately-negotiated transactions, including pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 plan.”

For 1Q (ending on May 1), the company expects contract revenues to be in-line to modestly lower compared with 4Q. Analysts are expecting 1Q revenues of $786.1 million, around 4.7% higher than 4Q. (See Dycom stock analysis on TipRanks)

On Jan. 7, B. Riley Financial analyst Alex Rygiel raised the stock’s price target to $97 (11% upside potential) from $92 and maintained a Buy rating based on higher valuation multiples and an improving infrastructure outlook.

Overall, consensus among analysts is a Moderate Buy based on 2 Buys. The average analyst price target of $100.50 implies upside potential of over 15% to current levels. Shares have skyrocketed around 210% over the past year.

    President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress are jamming their agenda forward with a sense of urgency, an unapologetically partisan approach based on the calculation that it’s better to advance the giant COVID-19 rescue package and other priorities than waste time courting Republicans who may never compromise. The pandemic is driving the crush of legislative action, but so are the still-raw emotions from the U.S. Capitol siege as well as the hard lessons of the last time Democrats had the sweep of party control of Washington. Republicans are mounting blockades of Biden’s agenda just as they did during the devastating 2009 financial crisis with Barack Obama.