Dye & Durham Gets $2.8 Billion Offer From Management Group

Derek Decloet
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Canadian software seller Dye & Durham Ltd. will review its options after a shareholder group led by management offered to buy the company for about C$3.4 billion ($2.8 billion), less than a year after it went public.

The Toronto-based company announced Monday it will form a special committee of directors “to explore and evaluate potential strategic alternatives” after the management-led group said it would be interested in buying the company for C$50.50 a share. That’s 23% higher than Friday’s closing price and more than six times the C$7.50 price of the initial public offering last July.

The company said it will consider other bidders or merger partners and will also examine a sale of assets.

Dye & Durham provides software for legal and business professionals, offering clients a platform for accessing legal registries and public records data. Its products help speed up document searches, document creation and electronic records filings.

The company has been led since 2014 by Chief Executive Officer Matthew Proud, who has expanded it through a number of acquisitions in Canada, the U.K. and Ireland during his tenure.

The company also said that, following recent acquisitions, it expects C$220 million in annualized pro forma earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

