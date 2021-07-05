Dye pack-carrying robbery suspect arrested

Associated Press

Authorities in northwestern Spain are asking for time to fully investigate the death of a 24-year-old man that sparked widespread condemnation after friends of the victim claimed he was targeted and beaten to death for being gay. LGBTQ activists have called for protests in dozens of cities across Spain later on Monday and members of Spain's left-wing Cabinet have condemned the death of Samuel Luiz in the early hours of Saturday as a hate crime. Luiz's friends told Spain's El Mundo newspaper that the suspects began attacking Luiz, who was on a video call with a friend at the time, because they believed he was trying to record them.