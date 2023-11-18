Dyersburg High School student run over by bus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Dyersburg High School student was run over by a school bus after they allegedly tripped and fell onto the roadway Friday, according to the Dyersburg Police Department.

Dyersburg PD says that a bus picked up students and left the designated bus stop Friday morning. The student ran toward the bus as it traveled down the roadway but tripped and fell under the path of its rear tires.

Victim of Collierville domestic shooting dies

The student was transported to a Memphis hospital, police say. It is unclear what condition the student is currently in.

According to Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell, the department has completed its investigation into the incident, and no charges will be filed as it was an “unfortunate accident.” He says that there was nothing more the bus driver could have done to avoid the incident.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.