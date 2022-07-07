Dyersburg police officer injured after suspect allegedly assaults grandma, officials say
A Dyersburg Police officer was injured while arresting a suspect who allegedly assaulted his grandmother.
The incident happened around 5 a.m. Thursday morning on Wilson Street.
Police said that Carlos Phillips, 25, assaulted his 69-year-old grandmother then injured an arresting officer.
Phillips allegedly hit the officer in the head during his arrest.
Another officer deployed a taser and Phillips was taken into custody.
Phillips is charged with domestic assault and felony assault on a first responder, police said.
He is being held pending Dyersburg City Court action.
The injured officer was treated and later released from the hospital with a concussion.
