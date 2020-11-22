Dying Alabama man charged with murder after confessing to 1995 killing

James Crump
·2 min read
Johnny Dwight Whited in police custody ((Decatur Police Department via the Associated Press))
Johnny Dwight Whited in police custody ((Decatur Police Department via the Associated Press))

A terminally ill man from Alabama called police to confess to a murder that had remained unsolved for more than 25 years.

Johnny Dwight Whited, 53, called the Decatur Police Department last week and told an officer that he was responsible for the unsolved homicide of 26-year-old Christopher Alvin Dailey in 1995.

Mr Dailey was killed by a single gunshot wound to the head, but the authorities were unable to solve the case, according to the New York Post.

“Despite the extensive investigation, a suspect was never developed in the case,” the department said in a statement on Thursday.

“In the years that followed, the case was revisited several times for leads,” it added.

Decatur Police Department detective Sean Mukaddam told The New York Times that Mr Whited had to be transferred twice while on the phone after confessing to the killing.

“He didn’t know the date or the year. We were scrambling to try to figure out what he was talking about,” Mr Mukaddam told the paper.

“I’ve never had a situation where I just pick up the phone and have a call like that. Nothing where the suspect calls me out of the blue and wants to confess."

Following the call last week, Mr Whited met with officers and provided information that matched evidence in the case.

Mr Whited then reenacted the killing with detectives in the wooded area where Mr Dailey’s body was found in 1995.

The department said that Mr Whited and Mr Dailey did not know each other, but declined to discuss a motive, according to the Post.

The authorities confirmed that Mr Whited is “terminally ill”, while Mr Mukaddam said that the 53-year-old was “remorseful”.

Mr Whited has been charged with murder and remains in custody on a $15,000 (£11,290) bond. Mr Dailey’s relatives have been notified of the arrest.

Read More

Alabama votes to cut racist phrases from 119-year-old constitution

Iowa justices toss murder conviction over jury instructions

Latest Stories

  • Trump's defeat by Joe Biden has triggered a huge wave of relief among the United States' European allies

    "There was not really a plan B in case Trump won," said Jana Puglierin from the European Council on Foreign Relations.

  • Meet the Remmo clan - the Arab gang that has become Germany's most notorious organised crime family

    The arrest of three men this week in connection with last year’s €1bn (£892m) jewel heist at Dresden’s famous Green Vault museum has shone a rare light on the “Arab clans” who increasingly dominate organised crime in Berlin. The arrested men are all members of the Remmo Clan, a single extended family that is one of the most feared in the German capital and has been implicated in a series of spectacular crimes in recent years. Two more family members wanted in connection with the Dresden robbery remain on the run from police. Among those arrested this week is believed to be Wissam Remmo, who was convicted in February of the theft of a giant solid gold commemorative coin worth €3.75m (£3.3m) that disappeared without trace from one of Berlin’s best guarded museums on a spring night in 2017. Another member of the family was convicted over a 2014 raid on a savings bank in which he and his accompices got away with €10m in cash before blowing the bank up on their way out. The Remmo Clan are just one of the so-called “Arab clans”, extended families of Middle Eastern who control much of the drugs and illegal prostitution trade in Berlin, and defend their various turfs around the city with violence and intimidation. Alongside the Remmos, there are the al-Zeins, the Abou Chakers, and the Miris, among others. Tourist shops even sell maps showing the city divided into their territories. Clan members are often unemployed and claim benefits, yet they flaunt their wealth, living in villas in Berlin’s most expensive neighbourhoods and driving Porsches and high-performance Mercedes.

  • Sudan boycotts faltering talks over Ethiopia’s mega-dam

    Sudan boycotted talks on Saturday between Nile Valley countries over Ethiopia's controversial mega-dam, calling on the African Union to play a greater role in pushing forward the negotiations that have stalled for years. It was the first time that Sudan refused to attend talks with Ethiopia and its northern neighbor Egypt, which has expressed for years its fears that the Ethiopian Grand Renaissance dam on the Blue Nile will dramatically threaten water supplies downstream.

  • Arnab Goswami: India's most loved and loathed TV anchor

    The star presenter is making Indian TV news louder and more aggressive than ever before.

  • Biden reportedly could sacrifice unemployment benefit boost to secure relief bill

    Incoming presidents "typically want to wait until they have the reins of power in order to put their fingerprints on the policies coming out of the door," Jared Bernstein, who served as President-elect Joe Biden's chief economist during the Obama administration, said this week during a virtual conference. But, he added, Biden would prefer that not be the case when it comes to coronavirus relief, which is "something that should happen now."Biden has entered the coronavirus relief fight and wants a deal done before he's sworn in as president, Politico reports, even though waiting would theoretically increase the Democratic Party's chances of securing a larger deal, which is currently a non-starter for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). "They care more about governing than they care about politics on this one," one person in touch with the transition team told Politico.Biden's camp is reportedly focused on ensuring Black-owned businesses receive loans they had trouble securing following the first relief bill, getting funding for state and local governments, and extending enhanced unemployment benefits. The latter issue is where Biden "may have to give something up to McConnell that we really don't want to give up to get" a deal, "but we simply have to do this," another person close to the transition team said. Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial America is buckling 5 bruisingly funny cartoons about Rudy Giuliani's dubious legal strategy

  • Trump, laden with $400 million debts, plans to cash in on his post-presidency with a book deal, media appearances, and selling rally tickets, according to a report

    Though in public Trump has insisted he won the election, in private the president is thrashing out his post-White House strategy.

  • A high school teacher with an interest in cannibalism has been charged with murder after the discovery of bones with bite marks

    German prosecutors said Friday that the murder of a 44-year-old man shows signs of possible cannibalism.

  • Court: Tennessee can enforce Down syndrome abortion ban

    A federal appeals court ruled Friday that Tennessee can begin outlawing abortions because of a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome, as well as prohibit the procedure if it's based on the race or gender of the fetus. Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Lee enacted the so-called “reason bans” earlier this year as part of a sweeping anti-abortion measure. The law gained national attention because it banned abortion as early as six weeks — making it one of the strictest in the country — but it included several other anti-abortion components.

  • Thousands attack Brazil supermarket amid violent protests after black man beaten to death by security guard

    More than 1,000 demonstrators attacked a Carrefour Brasil supermarket in the southern Brazilian city of Porto Alegre on Friday after security guards beat to death a Black man at the store. The killing, which has sparked protests across Brazil, occurred late on Thursday when a store employee called security after the man threatened to attack her, cable news channel GloboNews said, citing the Rio Grande do Sul state military police. Amateur footage of the fatal beating and tributes to the Black victim were published on social media. He was identified in local media by his father as 40-year-old Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas. News website G1 later reported that an initial analysis by the state forensics institute indicated the cause of death could be asphyxiation. In a statement on Friday, the local unit of France's Carrefour SA said it deeply regretted what it called a brutal death and said it immediately took steps to ensure those responsible were legally punished. It said it would terminate the contract with the security firm, fire the employee in charge of the store at the time of the incident, and close the store as a mark of respect.

  • Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a candidate in the Georgia runoff, tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining

    Loeffler is currently campaigning in a high-stakes race that could determine control of the Senate at the start of President-elect Joe Biden's term.

  • US executes federal inmate for 1994 murder

    The execution was one of three planned before President-elect Joe Biden takes over in January.

  • Thousands attend Belarus protester's funeral

    More protests in Belarus on Friday (November 20) as thousands of people raised their arms in the air, held flowers aloft and broke into chants outside a church in Minsk at the funeral of a fellow demonstrator. The death of 31-year-old Roman Bondarenko has become a flashpoint in months-long mass protests against President Alexander Lukashenko. Witnesses said Bondarenko was detained after fight broke out in a playground over the removal of red-and-white ribbons representing the protest movement. He died in hospital last week after what protesters say was a severe beating by security forces. But interior ministry has denied responsibility, and the government has said Bondarenko was drunk and involved in an altercation with civilians. Meanwhile, Minsk had further sanctions handed down by the European Union on Thursday who also condemned the death. Thousands broke into applause as the coffin was carried out of the church. Mourners, some in tears, gathered at the burial site. Chants of "long live Belarus" also rang out by the graveside.

  • Idaho Supreme Court: State must reveal execution drug source

    Idaho prison officials must turn over information about where they got lethal injection drugs used in recent executions, the state Supreme Court ruled Friday, the latest turn in a long-running challenge over transparency in executions that's playing out nationwide. The high court's ruling was a win for University of Idaho professor Aliza Cover, who studies how the public interacts with the death penalty.

  • Iran vows to crush any Israeli attempt to hit its 'advisory' role in Syria

    Iran on Sunday vowed to defeat any Israeli attempt to harm its role in Syria, saying the era of "hit and run" attacks by Israel there was over, days after Israel carried out air strikes on Syrian army and Iranian paramilitary targets in the country. Israel, which views Tehran as its biggest security threat, has repeatedly attacked Iranian targets and those of allied militia in Syria, where Tehran has backed President Bashar al-Assad and his forces against rebels and militants since 2012. On Wednesday, an Israeli military spokesman said eight targets were attacked, including an Iranian headquarters at Damascus international airport and a "secret military site" that served as a "hosting facility for senior Iranian delegations when they come to Syria to operate".

  • A bipartisan group of Georgia teens is trying to flip the Senate by enlisting thousands of students to vote in the January runoffs

    The group hopes to register the 23,000 Georgia teens who could not vote in the general election but turn 18 in time to vote in the Senate runoffs.

  • A Washington man was arrested in the middle of his interview for a state police job after his polygraph flagged concerns about criminal activity

    The man has not yet been charged with a crime, but was arrested on the suspicion of rape of a child.

  • Study: Motorcycle rally sparked COVID-19 cases in next state

    When nearly a half-million motorcycle enthusiasts gathered in South Dakota this summer, health experts worried the gathering would ignite new outbreaks of coronavirus cases. It did, according to a report Friday that looked at cases in neighboring Minnesota. About one-third of counties ended up having at least one coronavirus case that was tied to August's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, investigators reported in a study mainly conducted by Minnesota health officials and published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • Supreme Court cancels arguments over Trump bid to withhold parts of Russia probe

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday canceled oral arguments next month over President Donald Trump's bid to keep Congress from seeing material withheld from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian political meddling, raising the possibility that the justices may never rule on the issue. The court granted a request from the Democratic-led House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, which asked in court papers for a postponement given that a new Congress will convene in the first week of January 2021 and Democratic President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated on Jan. 20. The committee last year subpoenaed grand jury materials related to the Mueller report, which documented Moscow's interference in the 2016 presidential election to boost Trump's candidacy.

  • Bypassing McConnell: Democrats push Biden to aggressively use executive power

    The president-elect may be the first to enter office in decades without his party controlling Congress.

  • Brazil has surge of virus cases, downplayed by politicians

    Cases of COVID-19 are rising again in the country with the world’s second-highest confirmed death toll, prompting Brazilian experts to express concern and politicians to downplay its severity in the midst of an election season. Data from Johns Hopkins University show new cases reached a seven-day rolling average of 28,600 a day on Thursday, up from about 13,700 two weeks earlier. With infections increasing from Brazil's biggest cities to the Amazon, there has been rampant speculation the nation could be on track to follow the path of U.S. and Europe, where new cases are spiraling.