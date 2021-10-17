Dying gunshot victim dumped from vehicle onto Brooklyn street

A mortally wounded gunshot victim was dumped from a vehicle onto a Brooklyn street early Sunday, police said.

The 29-year-old victim, shot in the left thigh, was found dying on Clarkson Ave. near E. 53rd St. in East Flatbush after police got a 911 call at 5:53 a.m.

EMS rushed him to Kings County Hospital but he could not be saved. His name was not immediately released.

Police said it appears the man had already been shot when he was thrown from a passing vehicle. No arrests have been made.