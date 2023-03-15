Dying man found in road after confronting person accused of stealing car, CA cops say

A 33-year-old Gilroy man died after being shot by someone accused of stealing his car, California police reported.

Officers found the wounded man in the street after responding to a disturbance at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, the Gilroy Police Department said in a news release.

He later died at a hospital, police said.

California Highway Patrol officers later spotted the stolen vehicle and gave chase south of Salinas, the release said.

They arrested Angel Ochoa-Moreno, 27, of Oakland, who faces charges including murder and carjacking, KTVU reported.

Police ask that anyone with information contact detective Jason Greathead at 408-846-0373 or jason.greathead@cityofgilroy.org

Gilroy is a city of 60,000 people about 80 miles southeast of San Francisco.

