Dying NYC man gave girlfriend initials of shooter, leading to murder arrest more than a year later: NYPD

Before dying, a 29-year-old East Harlem shooting victim gave his girlfriend the initials of his killer — leading to a suspect being charged with the slaying more than a year later, police said Wednesday.

Jerell Parks was shot on Sept. 19, 2020, in a confrontation outside his apartment at the Woodrow Wilson Houses on E. 105th St. He died more than a month later at New York-Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell.

Before dying on Oct. 24, 2020, the victim told his girlfriend that “MP” shot him, cops revealed Wednesday.

Detectives worked the case from there and eventually identified MP as Miles Payton, 24, of Harlem. Payton, already being held without bail following a gun and robbery arrest last month, was charged Tuesday on a murder indictment, police said.

The victim’s mother, Ruth Parks, saw her son in the hallway just before he was shot with two women and two men. After going back inside their apartment she heard a loud commotion and then the fatal gunshot.

“I open the bedroom door,” she remembered after he died. “I could smell the gunpowder.”

She ran to the door and found her son shot in the upper body.

“Mommy, just reach your hand down,” she remembered him saying. “I reached my hand down and he grabbed it tight.”

It wasn’t clear what sparked the shooting, though police did say Payton is a Crip while the victim was in the East Army gang and had two prior robbery arrests.