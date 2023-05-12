Dylan Mulvaney On Her TikTok After Bud Light Backlash: It Became A 'Culture War'

Trans activist and TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney revealed that her TikTok was once a “pretty safe space” before becoming a “culture war in the comments” following conservative outrage over her partnership with Bud Light earlier last month.

Mulvaney, in an episode of the “Dear Schuyler” podcast this week, acknowledged the impact of the criticism on her sleep and emphasized that she speaks “as much” now on her platform for the people who value her.

“What’s sad is my page for like a second was a pretty safe space, and then it sort’ve recently has become this like culture war in the comments,” Mulvaney told Schuyler Bailar, the first openly trans swimmer in NCAA Division 1 history.

Mulvaney broke her weeks-long silence on TikTok in late April where she remarked that “dehumanization has never fixed anything in history ever.”

The influencer’s comments arrived after her partnership attracted a firestorm of criticism from Republicans ranging from Kid Rock’s video firing at Bud Light cans with a gun to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene calling for a boycott of the beer.

Mulvaney told Bailar that one person disliking her used to keep her up at night prior to the recent surge in criticism.

“Now there are hundreds of thousands of people that do not like me and I still sometimes can’t sleep,” Mulvaney said.

“It, in a weird way, has been a blessing to sort of break that people-pleasing mentality because I can’t, there’s no way that I can win those people over. And I actually – if you’ll go back to some of my earlier videos – I was like pleading with these people. I was like, what can I say to show them a different part of myself?”

You can hear more of Mulvaney’s conversation with Bailar in the video below.

Sales and pours of Bud Light have reportedly struggled in the wake of the outrage while the Human Rights Campaign knocked Anheuser-Busch, who previously received flak for its CEO’s statement on the partnership, for lending “credence to hate-filled rhetoric.”

The Bud Light sales slump continued in the week ending on April 29 as the company saw a 23% decrease in sales compared to one year prior, according to Bump Williams Consulting data reported by CBS News.

