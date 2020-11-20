DYMMAX Completes Private Funding Round, ProBit IEO Begins on November 20

DYMMAX LP
·3 min read

DUBLIN, Ireland, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decentralized options trading protocol DYMMAX (https://dymmax.com/) has successfully closed the round of private investment. The general public can partake in the upcoming Initial Exchange Offering for the DMX Governance token, slated to take place on the ProBit exchange come November 20.

DYMMAX Caters to Institutional and Private Investors

As a solution for options trading, Dymmax wants to introduce a solution to let users make a profit in all phases of the market.

The focus for building this protocol lies with institutional and private investors, as well as hedgers.

What makes the protocol different from more traditional service providers is how its users can explore options trading without providing any collateral. Instead, the platform introduces a bidding pool for traders to insert their limit orders tied to desired options strategies. This bidding pool acts as a joint renewable auction with floating premium.

Once an auction closes, ERC20 tokens are issued and distributed among all participants. Afterward, a new auction begins to gather up new options orders from traders. Once an option expires, holders of the corresponding token receive rewards from the "bank" through the DYMMAX terminal.

Exploring the Core Features

Options trading is nothing new in the cryptocurrency industry. DYMMAX will offer its users several key features, including up to 20x leverage, limited risk associated with market swings, and the ability to make a profit from falling and stagnant markets. This latter aspect is what can set this protocol apart from competing services.

In terms of customization, DYMMAX will allow users to build custom strategies by using existing templates as a starting point. Doing so will give participants the necessary tools to attempt to earn a profit through trading.

The DMX Token Explained

Investors who partake in the upcoming DYMMAX IEO will receive DMX tokens in return. This token provides governance rights to holders, as they can help manage the project's protocol in the current and future form alike. This includes being able to add new auctions, introduce new protocol-based options, and help determine which direction the project will head in next.

Additionally, DMX tokens offer a discount on trading fees when interacting with the DYMMAX protocol. Holders of the DMX token will also be able to use it for all services offered by the protocol. This includes any service provided by current and future partners.

Private Investment Round and IEO

In recent times, the DYMMAX team confirms it has successfully acquired private funding through an investment round. Interested investors can still contribute financial support, as an Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) will be organized. This token offering ensures the necessary funding will be reached to continue the development of the DYMMAX protocol.

Additionally, the funding obtained will be used to provide initial liquidity for the auctions.

The initial exchange offering will be facilitated by ProBit, a reputable cryptocurrency exchange. Several rounds of funding will be organized by the exchange, giving proBit's community every opportunity to become a part of DYMMAX's ecosystem at an early stage. ProBit has conducted over 200 successful Initial Exchange Offering rounds to date, making it one of the top exchanges for this type of raising capital.

The DYMMAX IEO on ProBit will take place from November 20 00:00 KST until December 20 23:59 KST. Tokens will be sold at a price of $1.25 per DMX. The IEO page contains all of the necessary information for participants.

Social Links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/dymmax_protocol

Telegram: https://t.me/dymmax_chat

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DymmaxProtocol

Media contact

Company: DYMMAX LP

Contact: Dmitry Filyaev

E-mail: info@dymmax.com

Website: https://dymmax.com/


Latest Stories

  • Giuliani, flailing, says Venezuela, Clinton and Soros hatched 'centralized plan' to steal election for Biden

    In another bizarre press conference, the president's personal lawyer lobbed unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in a desperate-sounding bid to overturn election results.

  • 94-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard to be deported from US to Germany

    A 94-year-old former Nazi concentration camp who lived undiscovered in the US for decades is to be deported to Germany, where he could face prosecution, after his appeal against a deportation order was rejected this week. Friedrich Karl Berger succeeded in covering up his role as a concentration camp guard for more than 70 years and still receives a pension for his wartime service in the German navy. His past finally caught up with him when an SS index card of his service record was found among documents rescued from a German ship sunk by the RAF in 1945. The card revealed he had served as a guard at one of the Neuengamme network of concentration camps in northern Germany, where more than 40,000 prisoners including Jews, Poles and Russian POWs were worked to death as slave labourers. “After 75 years, this is ridiculous. I cannot believe it,” Mr Berger told The Washington Post when the original deportation order was handed down in February. “You’re forcing me out of my home.”

  • Man who kidnapped, raped, buried Texas teen alive is executed

    Orlando Hall, convicted in the abduction and death of Lisa Rene in 1994, was the eighth federal inmate executed this year after a two-decade hiatus.

  • The Senate's 'Gang of Five' moderates who could help pass — or kill — a Biden agenda

    The next two years are unlikely to see the passage of sweeping new social or economic programs. Expect instead relatively narrow and incremental bills that chip away at big problems, and proposals that address uncontroversial issues such as infrastructure or higher education reform. 

  • Transition or tropics? EPA chief looks at final trips abroad

    After months of travel to battleground states before Election Day, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency now is looking at taxpayer-funded trips abroad, including the tropics, in the Trump administration's last weeks. Administrator Andrew Wheeler had been invited next month to Taiwan, a trip with an estimated cost of $45,000, EPA spokesman James Hewitt said Thursday. “Administrator Wheeler remains head of the agency and will continue to advance environmental progress both here and abroad,” Hewitt said.

  • Rudy Giuliani suggests cutting heads of Democrats in Fox interview after disastrous press conference

    The former mayor made more headlines for his leaking hair dye and My Cousin Vinny impression than his evidence of election impropriety

  • Pence gives hopeful outlook on pandemic, but takes no questions

    Vice President Mike Pence threw every metaphor he had at the pandemic in the first public briefing of the coronavirus task force since the Nov. 3 election, but at the end he stalked out of the White House briefing room, ignoring shouted questions from the crowd of reporters.

  • Indian police say 4 suspected rebels killed in Kashmir

    Four suspected militants were killed and two Indian police officers were wounded Thursday in a gunfight in Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said. Police Inspector-General Mukesh Singh told reporters that the shooting erupted on the outskirts of the city of Jammu and lasted three hours. Police said suspected rebels in a truck fired at a checkpoint on the main highway linking Jammu and Srinagar.

  • Top U.S. Congress aides discuss COVID-19 aid as jobless benefits expire post-Christmas

    U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday that Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had agreed to resume COVID-19 relief talks as cases surge across the country, CNBC reported. "Last night, they’ve agreed to sit down and the staffs are going to sit down today or tomorrow to try to begin to see if we can get a real good COVID relief bill," Schumer said during a news conference in New York, according to the news outlet. "So there’s been a little bit of a breakthrough in that McConnell’s folks are finally sitting down and talking to us."

  • Asian Americans called ‘yellow folk’ by US health official during meeting about combatting racism

    Dr Peter Beilenson apologises for ‘significant mistake’

  • Carson took oleander extract, promoted by My Pillow CEO, to treat COVID infection

    Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson said he tried an unproven, unapproved herbal extract promoted by My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell.

  • South Carolina schedules execution but doesn't have drugs

    The state of South Carolina has scheduled what could be its first execution in nearly a decade, but corrections officials say they don't have any lethal injection drugs to carry it out. The State Supreme Court set a Dec. 4 execution date for Richard Bernard Moore, a 55-year-old man who has spent 19 years on death row after he was convicted of killing a convenience store clerk in Spartanburg. The condemned man’s attorneys are seeking to stay the execution, citing the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic to those involved in the execution and its witnesses.

  • Progressive groups warn Biden that giving White House roles to anyone with Google ties, including its former CEO Eric Schmidt, would 'alienate' the nation

    The 14 progressive groups told Biden they "want to ensure that the internet isn't dominated by a handful of corporations," such as Google.

  • N.Y. Attorney General subpoenas Trump Organization for Ivanka records

    New York's attorney general has sent a subpoena to the Trump Organization for records related to consulting fees paid to Ivanka Trump as part of a broad civil investigation into the president's business dealings, a law enforcement official said Thursday.

  • My Cousin Vinny director responds to Rudy Giuliani

    "I regard Giuliani's praise of ‘My Cousin Vinny’ as generous from the man who is currently giving the Comedy Performance of the Year," director Jonathan Lynn told The Hollywood Reporter

  • Will Trump and Fox News turn from allies to enemies?

    Is the nation's most influential news network primed to be added to President Trump's long list of adversaries?

  • US government executes man convicted of killing Texas teen

    Orlando Hall got stiffed on a drug deal and went to a Texas apartment looking for the two brothers who took his money. Late Thursday, Hall was put to death for abducting and killing the teenager, Lisa Rene. A judge’s stay over concerns about the execution drug gave Hall a reprieve, but for less than six hours.

  • Sanders, Warren under scrutiny as Biden weighs Cabinet picks

    Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, leaders of the Democratic Party's left wing, are at risk of being excluded from the senior ranks of President-elect Joe Biden's administration as the incoming president balances the demands of his party's progressive base against the political realities of a narrowly divided Senate. The liberal New England senators remain interested in serving in Biden's Cabinet, but even some of their allies recognize they face major political hurdles getting there. Sensing disappointment, progressive leaders have reluctantly begun to express support for less-controversial alternatives.

  • Cuomo warns law enforcement they have to implement his Thanksgiving Covid restrictions

    Sheriffs told residents not to worry about police checking on them

  • Trump appoints speechwriter fired for attending conference with white nationalists to commission that preserves Holocaust memorials

    Darren Beattie, a former speechwriter fired from the White House in 2018 for attending a conference at which white supremacists were also present, has been appointed to a commission tasked with preserving Holocaust-related sites across Europe.