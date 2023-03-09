Do Dyna-Mac Holdings' (SGX:NO4) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Dyna-Mac Holdings (SGX:NO4), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Dyna-Mac Holdings with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Dyna-Mac Holdings' Improving Profits

Dyna-Mac Holdings has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Outstandingly, Dyna-Mac Holdings' EPS shot from S$0.0053 to S$0.013, over the last year. It's a rarity to see 136% year-on-year growth like that. Shareholders will be hopeful that this is a sign of the company reaching an inflection point.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The music to the ears of Dyna-Mac Holdings shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from -1.2% to 2.1% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Dyna-Mac Holdings isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of S$200m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Dyna-Mac Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Not only did Dyna-Mac Holdings insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent S$196k buying it. This is a good look for the company as it paints an optimistic picture for the future. It is also worth noting that it was CEO & Executive Chairman Ah Cheng Lim who made the biggest single purchase, worth S$94k, paying S$0.19 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Dyna-Mac Holdings insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Indeed, they hold S$17m worth of its stock. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Those holdings account for over 8.7% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Does Dyna-Mac Holdings Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Dyna-Mac Holdings' earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. What's more, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Dyna-Mac Holdings deserves timely attention. Now, you could try to make up your mind on Dyna-Mac Holdings by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, Dyna-Mac Holdings isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

