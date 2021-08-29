Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) Has Announced A Dividend Of CA$0.0067

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) will pay a dividend of CA$0.0067 on the 17th of September. This makes the dividend yield 2.3%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Dynacor Gold Mines' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, Dynacor Gold Mines' earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 18.8% if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 29% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dynacor Gold Mines Is Still Building Its Track Record

Looking back, the dividend has been stable, but the company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long so we can't be confident that the dividend will remain stable through all economic environments. The first annual payment during the last 3 years was US$0.03 in 2018, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.064. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 28% over that duration. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Dynacor Gold Mines has impressed us by growing EPS at 19% per year over the past five years. Dynacor Gold Mines definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Our Thoughts On Dynacor Gold Mines' Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Dynacor Gold Mines' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Dynacor Gold Mines you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



