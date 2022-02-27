Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of CA$0.0083

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.0083 per share on the 17th of March. This means the annual payment is 2.5% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Dynacor Gold Mines' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. However, Dynacor Gold Mines' earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 21.0% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 47% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dynacor Gold Mines Is Still Building Its Track Record

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. The first annual payment during the last 4 years was US$0.03 in 2018, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.078. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 27% a year over that time. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that Dynacor Gold Mines has grown earnings per share at 21% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

We Really Like Dynacor Gold Mines' Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Dynacor Gold Mines that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

