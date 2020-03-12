Dynagas: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MONACO (AP) _ Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $5.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the company said it had profit of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, were 8 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The gas shipping company posted revenue of $34.3 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $33.1 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $3.6 million, or 22 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $130.9 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $1.04. A year ago, they were trading at $2.44.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DLNG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DLNG