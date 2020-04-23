DYNAM JAPAN HOLDINGS (HKG:6889) Shareholders Have Felt Some Pain With A 32% Loss On Their Investment

DYNAM JAPAN HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. (HKG:6889) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 11% in the last month. But over the last half decade, the stock has not performed well. You would have done a lot better buying an index fund, since the stock has dropped 53% in that half decade.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Looking back five years, both DYNAM JAPAN HOLDINGS's share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 8.9% per year. This reduction in EPS is less than the 14% annual reduction in the share price. This implies that the market was previously too optimistic about the stock. The low P/E ratio of 6.12 further reflects this reticence.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

SEHK:6889 Past and Future Earnings April 23rd 2020 More

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of DYNAM JAPAN HOLDINGS, it has a TSR of -32% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that DYNAM JAPAN HOLDINGS shareholders are down 20% for the year (even including dividends) . Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 16%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 7.5% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for DYNAM JAPAN HOLDINGS you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

