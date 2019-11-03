Is Dynamatic Technologies Limited’s (NSE:DYNAMATECH) Return On Capital Employed Any Good?

Today we'll evaluate Dynamatic Technologies Limited (NSE:DYNAMATECH) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Dynamatic Technologies:

0.17 = ₹1.4b ÷ (₹14b - ₹6.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Dynamatic Technologies has an ROCE of 17%.

Is Dynamatic Technologies's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. We can see Dynamatic Technologies's ROCE is around the 15% average reported by the Auto Components industry. Independently of how Dynamatic Technologies compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Dynamatic Technologies's past growth compares to other companies.

NSEI:DYNAMATECH Past Revenue and Net Income, November 3rd 2019

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Dynamatic Technologies's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Dynamatic Technologies has total liabilities of ₹6.1b and total assets of ₹14b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 44% of its total assets. Dynamatic Technologies has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost the ROCE.

Our Take On Dynamatic Technologies's ROCE

Dynamatic Technologies's ROCE does look good, but the level of current liabilities also contribute to that.