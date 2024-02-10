The dynamic duo behind Border Grill
On a special edition of The Dish, meet Mary Sue Milliken and Susan Feniger, the dynamic duo behind Border Grill. Their partnership has made the women, sometimes known as "Too Hot Tamales," pioneers in the kitchen and on television. CBS News' Dana Jacobson visited Border Grill to talk to Milliken and Feniger about their decades-long partnership and what they hope comes next.