Dynamite sandwiches are local to Woonsocket. How did they get their name?

Rhode Island is one of the few places where someone asking for a "dynamite" is probably not looking for explosives.

They're probably requesting a very specific sandwich.

"In Woonsocket, there is a sandwich known as a 'dynamite.' It is served on a torpedo roll. Often compared with Sloppy Joe's but dynamites have peppers and onions. Groups have fundraisers known as a 'beer and dynamite' supper," a What and Why reader wrote in saying. "Where did the name come from?"

Let's take a look at the history of this regional meal.

Where did the dynamite come from?

Dynamites are a local dish in Woonsocket, where they have been described as a Sloppy Joe sandwich in a torpedo roll.

The popular theory in Rhode Island is that the dynamite sandwich was invented in Woonsocket.

"It is the sandwich that is the most famous meal in the city that also originated family-style chicken dinners," said the president of the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council, Robert Billington, in an email. "Everyone in Woonsocket will claim that they make the 'best dynamite sandwich' or their family makes the best dynamite. It is THE meal that is served for the most fundraisers in the city."

But, there is another claim on the origin of the sandwich.

Madison, Maine – a town of fewer than 5,000 people – also claims bragging rights.

"If you mention the DeSanctis last name, if people have been in the area or in Somerset County, people recognize it around here," said Steve DeSanctis. "I was at the clinic the other day and the nurse said, 'Why does your name sound so familiar? Why do you have a big grin on your face?' And I said, 'Have you ever heard of dynamites?' And she said, 'That's right!'"

DeSanctis' grandfather Sandy, who immigrated to the United States from Sicily, is widely credited in that region as the inventor of the dynamite sandwich. His version, which he started selling at his restaurants sometime in the late 1920s, was a little different than the Rhode Island one, featuring a long-style meatball with vegetables and sauce on a torpedo roll.

"We were the restaurant that sold the dynamite sandwich," DeSanctis said. "We sold more dynamites than anything else. It was what people wanted."

DeSanctis said that when he was little, he remembers visiting family in Rhode Island. That's his theory for how the sandwich made its way south. Billington, on the other hand, feels confident the sandwich was invented in Woonsocket.

A 1986 article in The Providence Journal traced the sandwich origins to Social Street, which earlier in the century was a French-Italian-Romanian neighborhood of mills and mill houses, and, more specifically, Brunetti's Golden Hearth Bakery, founded in 1932.

"The name comes from here," Roland Brunetti, who has since died, said at the time. "We don't boast about it."

Brunetti said during the Depression the bakery started baking smaller loaves, and one day a customer "slopped" some leftover spaghetti sauce, a favorite of both French and Italian people in the area, and the sandwich was born.

That does put the origin of the Woonsocket version after the Madison one, according to the two timelines. But with the differences in style between the two, each could be seen as a distinct invention.

How did the dynamite sandwich get its name?

While there may be differing opinions on the origin story, there is agreement on where the name came from.

"They say that somebody was in the restaurant one day and just said, 'They are hot as dynamite,'" DeSanctis said. From there, the name stuck.

Billington also said it was because of the sandwich's kick.

"The name comes from the 'contents' of the sandwich. The ingredients are hot," he wrote.

What's the recipe for a dynamite sandwich?

DeSanctis doesn't share his recipe widely. However, it varies from the classic Woonsocket dynamite, with a different way of prepping the meat and vegetables.

To make it the Woonsocket way, here's a recipe from our archives.

Rosie Thibeault's French-Canadian Dynamite

1 large green pepper, diced, no seeds

1 large red pepper, diced, no seeds

2 medium onions, diced (or 1 Vidalia onion)

2 large vine-ripened tomatoes, diced

3 to 5 pounds freshly ground beef (see Note 1)

3 tablespoons butter to sauté (see Note 2)

1 cup water (1½ cups if using 5 pounds of beef)

2 to 3 small cans tomato paste (or your own sauce from fresh tomatoes)

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper seasoning

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

½ teaspoon garlic powder

In a large saucepan, sauté diced peppers, onions and tomatoes in butter until soft. Add the water. Cook for a minute or two until the vegetables are blended. In same pot, add ground hamburger and cook until evenly browned and most of the water dissipates. Using a ladle, spoon off grease from top of the meat. A little bit left is fine, but you do not want a lot. Then, add the tomato paste or homemade sauce and seasonings. The consistency should not be too loose or mushy. Add just enough paste to coat the meat. Sample the dynamite. You may want to add a bit more seasonings to desired taste. The dynamite will be stronger if left to meld overnight, so keep this in mind when adding more seasonings.

The dynamite must sit in the fridge (covered, in the same pot) for a day so that all of the spices blend. It tastes much better when this step is taken. The dynamite can be reheated in the same pot on the stove or on the side burner of a grill. Serve on torpedo rolls.

Note 1: You can use up to 5 pounds of meat without the need to double ingredients.

Note 2: We also use 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil or canola oil.

The dynamite recipe can also be used as a topping on hot dogs.

Yield: Feeds a crowd.

