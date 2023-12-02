Dynasty not done: Dutch Fork adds to championship legacy with win over White Knoll

Some wrote off the Dutch Fork football team a few months ago.

On Friday, the Silver Foxes wrote their own ending to the story of the 2023 season with a 21-6 win over White Knoll in the Class 5A championship football game at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium.

It’s the program’s second-straight title and eighth in school history. The championship is the 15th for head coach Tom Knotts, who also won seven in North Carolina.

Dutch Fork started the season 0-3 and was 2-5 overall after a loss earlier in the season to White Knoll. The Silver Foxes (10-5) finished with eighth straight victories to close the season.

The state title game was a rematch between the Region 4-5A foes. White Knoll defeated Dutch Fork, 17-14, on Oct. 6, handing the Silver Foxes their first region loss since 2017.

Much like the first matchup, defense and turnovers were the dominant themes Friday.

White Knoll (14-1) benefited from a Silver Foxes’ miscue for the first half’s only score. On fourth-and-1, Dutch Fork lined in the shotgun and the snap went past quarterback Jon Hunt, rolling several times and kicking in the end zone. White Knoll’s Lincoln Illunga jumped on it to give the Wolves a 6-0 lead with 1:53 left in the first quarter.

But the Silver Foxes scored on back-to-back possessions in the third quarter on a pair of Hunt runs to take a 14-6 lead with 1:05 left.

